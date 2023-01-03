Salvation Army clothing distribution

Benson Salvation Army volunteers Barbara Anderson (left) and Dottie Kreps organize a table filled with infant and toddler clothing for a free distribution Friday out of the Benson Community Center. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

About 50 people visited the Benson Community Center on Friday where the local Salvation Army was distributing free summer clothes.

A local business donated four pallets of brand new summer clothing and one pallet of shoes for the Salvation Army to distribute to the community.

