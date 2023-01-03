About 50 people visited the Benson Community Center on Friday where the local Salvation Army was distributing free summer clothes.
A local business donated four pallets of brand new summer clothing and one pallet of shoes for the Salvation Army to distribute to the community.
“The clothes are for all ages and sizes, from newborns to adults,” said Dottie Kreps, long-time Salvation Army volunteer. “We even have a table with men’s clothing with extra large sizes. We have everything from shirts to shorts.”
Every year Benson Salvation Army holds an annual Christmas give-a-way for needy families as part of its Angel Tree program for kids. At that distribution, which is always a few days before Christmas, families can select gently used clothing and household items when they stop by for Angel Tree items. Families that were part of the Angel Tree program were the first group to go through Friday’s summer clothing distribution.
“Angel Tree families got the first shot at the clothes, but we had so much stock left over that we opened it up to the whole city,” Kreps said. “Anyone interested in the clothes was welcome to them. It’s a huge surplus, and while we appreciate the donation, we don’t have the space to store all of this.”
Eight-year-old Maren Hougland was at Friday’s distribution with her mother, Katherine.
“I got a new bicycle helmet, shorts and flip-flops, and I’m still looking for more things,” she said. “There’s a lot here.”
While Maren browsed through assorted stacks of clothes in her size, her mother searched for items for friends and their children.
“This is a great opportunity for families to get a jump on summer clothes,” Katherine Hougland said. “Along with my own family, I’m getting things for some of my friends who couldn’t be here.”
Kreps said the clothing was made available because a business — which did not wish to be named — received a late shipment of summer clothes just as fall items were about to be displayed.
“They were already preparing to set out their fall and winter stock when the delayed shipment arrived, so they decided to give the summer items away rather than store them. That’s why they gave us the clothes to distribute.”
Stephanie Watson, mother of seven children, was finding a lot of “really great” items for her family.
“The Salvation Army put a notice on Facebook and I saw it online and decided to come in and see what was here,” she said. “This is amazing. They have swimsuits, sandals, shorts, skirts, tank tops, tee-shirts, just all kinds of things. It’s a great selection.”
Salvation Army volunteer Barbara Anderson said about 13 of the organization's volunteers arrived at the Benson Community Center on Thursday to help sort and stack the clothes according to categories, gender and sizes to help prepare for Friday's distribution.
“We had hundreds and hundreds of items to go through, so we felt that organizing everything to make it easier for people to select what they wanted was important,” she said. “This is very nice clothing and the people who have come through here seem really pleased with what they found.”
The distribution ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, with a steady stream of people going through the community center, Anderson said.
“It’s rewarding to know that we’re able to do something to help the community,” she said. “Because of this donation, families were able to stock up on brand new summer clothing.”