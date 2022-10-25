Two Benson High School FFA teams won state competitions and will be representing Arizona in the 2022 National Future Farmers of America Convention this week in Indianapolis.
The Benson FFA chapter sent the state’s winning Meats Evaluation and Wildlife teams to the convention Tuesday. Considered one of the country’s largest and most prestigious FFA events, the teams will be competing at the national level against FFA chapters from all 50 states. The conference promotes career development, leadership, member cooperation and chapter bonding, said Jessica Zamudio, Benson’s Agricultural Education instructor and FFA advisor.
“For a little chapter like Benson to win two state competitions is amazing,” she said. “The students worked so hard for this and were competing against much larger schools from all over the state to qualify for the national conference. The fact we qualified two teams is just an incredible accomplishment and is a testament to how hard the students worked for this.”
The Meats Evaluation team members are Thomas Caywood, Jacob Lara-Hughes, Buck Garrett and Jessalene Gatton. The Environmental and Natural Resources, or Wildlife, team includes Ryan Anderson, Roy Jones, Siarra Wilson and Briley Barney. The students’ journey to the nationals started when they competed in the regional and state competition.
“State was a two-day competition at the University of Arizona,” Zamudio said. “The students have advanced a grade since the regional and state competitions, so Tommy Caywood was a high school senior when he qualified for the nationals last February. He’s now a Cochise College freshman.”
Meats evaluation team member Lara-Hughes, a sophomore, said that the training and experiences he is receiving through FFA have been beneficial, especially when considering a career path.
“I’m being introduced to career opportunities that I may have never considered before FFA,” he said. “One example is working for the USDA as a health inspector.”
Roy Jones, also a sophomore, is a member of the wildlife team and is interested in a career in agricultural engineering.
“At the national level, our team is called Environmental and Natural Resources and within the wildlife component, we cover all species of wildlife identification,” he said. “When we tested in Arizona, we learned about species that are native to our state, but on the national level, we’ll be tested on plant and animal species from other parts of the country, so it’s very involved.”
With an interest in studying forestry when she graduates from high school, Wilson, a junior, said Benson’s agricultural education program has provided her with a wealth of experience she’ll need in college.
“We studied wildlife native to Arizona and then we started studying soils, plants and doing water testing,” she said. “We’ve learned GPS navigation, water management and wildlife conservation. We’re learning skills that we’ll use when we start college and later in life.”
Studying veterinary science with plans of becoming a large animal veterinarian, Barney said her career goals meld well with what she’s learning though FFA. As a member of the wildlife team, Barney, a senior, said that much of what she is learning through FFA can be applied to the veterinary field.
When Anderson graduates, he plans to study wildlife management with aspirations of becoming a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer.
“I want to work in different places and experience other parts of the country,” he said. “This agricultural class and FFA have provided me with a lot of background knowledge and skills that I’ll be able to use in college and my career,” he said.
Through the meats evaluation program, Garrett said he learned how to grade carcasses and pick out quality meat.
Caywood said he has enjoyed learning how to evaluate different carcasses and how to identify cuts of meat.
“To prepare for the competition, we studied every single day leading up to the regionals, state and nationals,” he said. “There’s always a lot more to learn and improve on, and we have really worked hard on both.”
Benson’s teams will be competing against huge schools with much larger FFA membership bases than what Benson has, Zamudio said.
“I have a lot of confidence in our teams,” Zamudio said. “We got through the state level with some really tough competition. Teams from some of the large chapters have all seniors and college freshmen, while we compete with much younger, less experienced team members.”
It can be intimidating for the students, she said.
“But when our wildlife team won on the state level, it was by 36 points. They literally crushed the state competition, so the chapter size didn’t matter,” said Zamudio, who added that this is the first year Benson has qualified two teams for the national convention.
In addition to the eight team members, agricultural education students and FFA members Shannon Frost and Logan Vance, both sophomores, and Annie Winker, a senior, will be attending the convention. As the FFA advisor and wildlife coach, Jessica Zamudio will be one of the group’s adult chaperones, along with Shannon Zamudio, the meat’s coach, and Jolene Gatton, a parent.
Jessica Zamudio is a 2010 Benson High School graduate whose father was the agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor while she attended school there. After high school, Zamudio attended the University of Arizona where she earned her degree.
With the chaperones, Benson is sending 11 people to the 95th annual FFA Convention. The trip’s overall cost is around $28,000, paid through fundraisers, donations and tax credits, Zamudio said.
“The school district pays $6,500 of the cost, and the rest of the money is raised by Benson FFA members,” she said. “Without help from our tax credit supporters and fundraising, this trip would not be possible.”
The group will be returning to Benson on Monday.