Two Benson High School FFA teams won state competitions and will be representing Arizona in the 2022 National Future Farmers of America Convention this week in Indianapolis.

The Benson FFA chapter sent the state’s winning Meats Evaluation and Wildlife teams to the convention Tuesday. Considered one of the country’s largest and most prestigious FFA events, the teams will be competing at the national level against FFA chapters from all 50 states. The conference promotes career development, leadership, member cooperation and chapter bonding, said Jessica Zamudio, Benson’s Agricultural Education instructor and FFA advisor.

