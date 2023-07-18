One of the most competitive Career and Technical Student Organizations at Benson High School is Future Farmers of America. Benson FFA might not be the largest chapter with 72 members, but that does not stop it from dominating at state events.

FFA is an intra-curricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. Through FFA, members get the opportunity to develop leadership skills, explore career opportunities in agriculture, cultivate a supervised agriculture experience and much more. Through Career and Leadership Development Events, participating FFA members in grades 7 to 12 are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?