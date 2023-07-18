One of the most competitive Career and Technical Student Organizations at Benson High School is Future Farmers of America. Benson FFA might not be the largest chapter with 72 members, but that does not stop it from dominating at state events.
FFA is an intra-curricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. Through FFA, members get the opportunity to develop leadership skills, explore career opportunities in agriculture, cultivate a supervised agriculture experience and much more. Through Career and Leadership Development Events, participating FFA members in grades 7 to 12 are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement.
Community Development Events and Leadership Development Events occur at the local, state and national levels.
A majority of the Arizona State CDE were Feb. 24-25 at the University of Arizona. The Spring Leadership Conference hosts 22 CDE that help students obtain skills and more experience in an agriculture related career. At this event, Benson had 46 students compete in 14 CDE teams. Benson FFA walked away with two state winning teams, one runner-up and several individual winners.
A state winning team was Agricultural Mechanics. The purpose of the Agricultural Mechanics CDE is to prepare students for the expectations of the agricultural mechanics workplace through five aspects including compact equipment, electricity, environment and natural resources, machinery and equipment and structures. This is the first win in Agricultural Mechanics for Benson FFA. Team members were Trey Poulsen, Gavin Strouse, Cason Scouten and Daylen Schryer. The other state winning team was in the Aquaculture CDE event. Fish identification, proper feeding, water testing, filleting/processing techniques and building water systems are the components that make up this event. Team members were Ryan Anderson, Briley Barney, Evalynn MacGregor and Roy Jones.
The next event was the State Leadership Conference at the University of Arizona June 8-10. This conference ends the FFA year and hosts several LDE and awards. Ryan Anderson received the state winning Forest Management and Products Proficiency Award.
Anderson's application will be judged on the national level in November. Arizona FFA annually recognizes FFA members who rise to the top with the Star Awards. These members have gone above and beyond in their attitude, involvement, community service and supervised agricultural experience. Finalists for these awards have mastered skills in production, finance, management and/or research.
Briley Barney was recognized as a finalist in State Star in Agriculture Production.
Benson also had three state degree recipients, Annie Winker, Barney and Anderson.
The state FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by Arizona FFA. Recipients must demonstrate chapter leadership, attend state–level activities and community service, and complete a set number of hours of instruction and Supervised Agricultural Experience growth and productivity.
The American FFA Degree, considered the gold standard, is the highest FFA degree. It is awarded to high school graduate members with demonstrated leadership, community service, academic success and outstanding SAE programs. Gabriella Dickey will receive her American Degree in November at the National FFA Convention. In addition, Benson FFA was recognized and awarded the Superior Chapter Award.
Benson FFA ended the State Leadership Conference with another big win, taking the Agricultural Issues LDE with its topic about water. This team LDE challenges students to investigate a variety of current local, state, national and international issues facing agriculture through classroom instruction. Students then demonstrate through portfolio, presentation and questioning an understanding of the principles and fundamentals of agricultural issue analysis. Team members were Barney, Shannon Frost, Logan Vance, Buchanan Garrett, Jacob Lara Hughes and Roy Jones.
Overall, Benson FFA had a competitive and outstanding year. So, what is next for this chapter? Nationals! The Agricultural Mechanics and Ag Issues teams will compete in its rigorous events at the National FFA Convention in November. The National FFA Convention is the largest event in FFA and is in Indianapolis. It is also the most prestigious events a FFA member can participate in and attend.
The trip to nationals cost approximately $28,000 and is paid for through fundraising, tax credits and donations. If you would like to support Benson FFA, contact advisor Jessica Zamudio by emailing her at jzamudio@bensonusd.org. You can also download a tax credit form at https://tinyurl.com/bftaxcreditform.
Lastly, Benson FFA would like to thank all the tax credit contributors and supporters this year. Benson FFA would not have had such a successful year without all the support!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone