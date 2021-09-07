BENSON — The Community Food Pantry of Benson celebrated the first anniversary of its new location on Wednesday.
Housed on the campus of Calvary Baptist Church in Benson for the past year, the pantry now enjoys a number of improvements that were not available at its former location.
“We’re celebrating our one-year anniversary and the successes that have come with this move,” said Pantry Board President Najayyah Many Horses. “The number of people who come through our distribution every week has grown from previous years.”
According to pantry records, more than 460,000 pounds of food have been distributed to nearly 17,000 people since the beginning of 2021.
“Because we have more space, we’ve been able to add services that we were not able to provide in the past,” Many Horses said. “We now have a monthly cooking class which doubles as a resource network for local agencies and we organize fundraisers to benefit the food pantry and community we serve.”
The pantry is holding a 1920s-themed murder mystery fundraiser in October. With a 100-ticket limit, the event has already sold out. All proceeds go toward the facility’s operating costs, such as electricity and the building lease.
Pantry volunteer Elaine Jordan praised the new location as a “huge improvement” from the previous facility.
“We have plenty of parking, a paved road leading into the property, air conditioning and an all-around better environment to work in,” she said. “I love this location, and so do all the regulars who come through here.”
Wayne Mulboeuf has been going through the food distribution for years.
“I appreciate the people who come here and volunteer to do this week after week, and I really like how smoothly and efficiently the distribution works at this location,” he said. “The property allows vehicles to flow smoothly, so it’s a nice improvement from the previous place. Happy anniversary at your new location.”
After operating nearly 30 years out of its former location, the pantry was forced to move because of a $1,000 jump in its lease, from $643 to $1,643.
“We could not afford to pay that amount, so started searching for a new location,” said Many Horses. “When Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Dan King learned about our situation, he offered to let us lease Calvary’s former church sanctuary which they had outgrown.”
By relocating onto the church campus, the food pantry was able to save $1,000 a month in lease.
“Time has flown by so quickly, and this anniversary snuck up on us,” Many Horses said. “I’m personally grateful to our donors and volunteers that make this possible.”