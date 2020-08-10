BENSON — The Community Food Pantry of Benson has found a new home at the Calvary Baptist Church campus.
Every Wednesday morning volunteers gather at the food pantry located off Fourth Street in Benson to help with a free food distribution for the community’s residents. The pantry has been providing food assistance to the people of Benson and surrounding communities since the 1980s, said Najayyah Many Horses, who chairs the nonprofit organization’s board of directors.
The current distribution site marks the facility’s second location since its start more than 30 years ago. But that's about to change.
“In June we were given a 30-day notice that as of July, the lease would be going up to $1,643, representing a $1,000 increase,” Many Horses said. “We cannot afford to pay that amount, so the board started searching for a new location.”
Known for its “giving spirit,” Many Horses said members of the Benson community stepped up to help with the July and August lease while the food pantry searched for a new location. The Benson Lions Club donated money, residents donated their stimulus checks, and people driving through the food distribution line donated money.
“We’ve been online with a donation page forever, and it was never used until we announced that we needed help because of the rate hike,” recalled Many Horses. “Those donations are what allowed us to keep the pantry open until we could find a new place.”
When Pastor Dan King of Calvary Baptist Church learned of the pantry’s dilemma, he reached out to Many Horses and offered a building on the church campus, located at 2300 W. Calvary Lane, north of Exit 302 in Benson.
“They’re going to be using the building that was our original sanctuary, which the church outgrew a few years ago,” King said. “The building is now being used as a youth center, but with COVID, we’ve stopped holding youth activities, at least for now.”
With five buildings scattered throughout the 12-acre campus, once youth activities start back up, they can be shifted to other buildings, said King, who also noted that plans are underway to build a new youth center.
“This building is ideal for what the food pantry needs,” the pastor said.
The pantry’s future facility has plenty of parking space, a well-maintained gravel driveway leading onto the church campus just off Dark Star Road, air conditioning, heat, restrooms and a roof that doesn’t leak, all features the current location does not have, Many Horses said.
“We’re thrilled about this opportunity,” she said. “Not only are we saving $1,000 a month on the lease, but we’re moving into a much newer, beautiful, solid building. We’re blessed that this opportunity came along just when we needed to make some changes.”
Many Horses expects the move to happen on Sept. 1, just in time for the first Wednesday food distribution on Sept. 3.
“We’re happy to be working with Najayyah on this very important community outreach project and are looking forward to this new partnership,” said King, who also noted that members of the congregation are already offering to help with different aspects of the distribution program.
“The church and food pantry are joining forces to help the community become stronger and healthier in mind, body and soul,” he added.
Through its public transit system — Benson Area Transit — the City of Benson has been delivering food boxes to different members of the community who request the delivery service. Some are homebound, some are reluctant to go out into public places because of COVID, while others do not have transportation.
VICAP volunteers also deliver food boxes to those who are unable to go through the distribution line for different reasons.
“We have a pretty strong community support system here,” King said. “To me, this is a great opportunity for our church to help the food pantry. This whole partnership just came together, and we're looking forward to assisting with it.”
Last year, close to 37,400 people turned to the food pantry for provisions, and that number is expected to climb significantly this year because of the COVID pandemic and subsequent hardships from business closures, Many Horses said.
“We live in a community of mostly elderly citizens on fixed incomes, and our services are desperately needed,” she said.
In addition to the regular Wednesday food box distributions which run from 9 to 11:30 a.m., because of the additional strain from COVID, there are additional produce distributions on Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
For more information or to make a donation, call (520) 200-5186 or visit www.bensonfoodpantry.org.