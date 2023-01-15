“We have sent out over 350 invitations and pledge cards to businesses and individuals to come see the pantry, hear about our mission, and enjoy a good dinner,” said Pantry President Najayyah Many Horses. “The dinner is Friday at 5:30 at Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.”
Those wishing to attend the dinner need to make reservations by Thursday evening by calling 520-200-5186. Dinner attendees will be able to see the auction items up close and may bid at the event. Those unable to attend the dinner will be able to bid online.
Most of the auction items can be shipped to winning bidders who live out of state, Many Horses said.
“Some of our big auction items feature a Scottsdale, Arizona golf package, which includes a round trip air-fair to Scottsdale, four days and three nights accommodations at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, a $600 American Express Gift Card toward golf, and much more,” Najayyah said. “Another exciting package is a Top Gun experience in Mesa, Arizona, with bidding starting at $1,975. This includes a fighter pilot mission for one person on the Extra 300L Aerobatic Aircraft, as well as a practice flight with formation flying, basic maneuvers, five air combat engagements and an in-flight video for bragging rights.”
Closer to home, another exciting package features two River Dance tickets and dinner at Caruso’s Italian Restaurant in Tucson. Bidding for this package starts at $75.
The Community Food Pantry of Benson is a nonprofit organization that assists residents of Benson and surrounding communities. The demand for food assistance is at an all-time high, with the pantry serving up to one-fifth of Benson’s residents, Many Horses said.
“In 2022 alone, the pantry distributed more than 700,000 pounds of food.”
Jason Zibart, Benson Hospital community connected health manager and pantry board member said the pantry is one of the hospital’s most important community partners because of the number of people the organization assists in this area.
Along with Benson, the communities of J-6, Mescal, St. David, Pomerene and Cascabel are served by the food pantry’s food distributions, as well as travelers in need of assistance. The pantry also provides food to several nonprofits throughout Cochise County.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone