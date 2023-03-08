BENSON — Calliope Thorsen loves to cook. She’s been cooking since she was 5 years old and by the age of 12 knew she wanted to own a restaurant or be in the food business.
That hadn’t happened. What did happen was cancer, and that’s been a struggle.
Two years ago, before becoming her husband, Arn Thorsen had dated Calliope about eight months. They lived in Seattle at the time. He was quite familiar with her medical condition.
Then the two “accidently got married,” according to Calliope Thorsen.
She was mired in doctors’ appointments, radiation treatments, therapies and had difficulties driving herself.
Needing an advocate to help her make decisions when incapacitated, she turned to the man she loved, and together they decided on a quickie wedding.
To make things quicker she consulted with her son, who told her a guy named Fat Matt, working at a nearby card shop, could officially marry people, quickly.
A quick wedding turned, accidently, into an instant ceremony when the two arrived at Matt’s for their first meeting, expecting plans to be made and dates to be set.
He offered to marry the two on the spot, “and that was it, we wanted it fast, and that was it,” Thorsen recalled.
A short time after that blessed event the two landed in Benson, eventually settling with their five dogs and 10 cats on a little plot northwest of Benson they named “Wolves Calling.”
It was amidst this chaos, a new marriage, moving during a pandemic, the cancer, that Thorsen made a life-changing purchase. On a shopping trip to Cal Ranch, she spotted a freeze-dryer and came home with it.
It was a compulsive buy.
“She saw the freeze-dryer machine in there, and she said ‘I want that,’ so I was, like, OK,” Arn recalled, thinking they’d use the machine for something like preserving foods.
She didn’t know it but that was the beginning of Chaos Conceptions, and of fulfilling a lifelong dream, making food that everyone enjoyed.
Through research and experiment, the Thorsens have created a line of freeze-dried candies, selling under the Chaos name in parts of the county.
The candies are an interesting fusion of science, sugar and fun.
Freeze-drying removes all the moisture from food materials by first freezing, then slowly reducing pressure while adding heat to allow frozen water molecules to sublimate.
Depending on moisture content, this process can take as long as 48 hours to freeze-dry an ounce of food.
They created about 20 flavors, from traditional saltwater taffy flavors to hard candies, gummies, sours and brittles, all freeze-dried.
The process changes the physical character of the original candy, taffies turn into puff balls with a smooth outer shell and crispy inside, while the gummy bears expand and distort into crunchy sweet crystals, all with intense flavor.
There’s really something for everyone, with flavors like Almond Hunk, Cayenne Saltwater Taffy, Red Licorice, Piña Colada, Spiced Carrot Cake, Smores and sugar-free chocolate.
They’ve just come up with Fruit Pearls, a Skittles-type candy with several sweet and spicy coatings.
Thorsen said their Bacon Maple Saltwater Taffy is one of the most popular flavors. A sweet-salty mashup with a strong maple aroma and flavor, along with a smokey bacon undertone, it’s amazing.
A stickler for detail, she insists on not cutting corners when making candy, never rushing the lengthy process.
Leigha Burris, owner of Bakester’s Pastries in Willcox, was first to ask for Chaos to be in a shop. From there they’ve spread their sweets across the county, now in Ace Hardware stores, Cowboy Way and Dickey’s BBQ in Benson, and the Food Co-op in Sierra Vista.
They also do a popup next to Benson’s Horseshoe Café, along with a few vendors that gather there on Sundays.
They’ll be at the Cochise County Country Music Festival on March 17–19 at the 4EVR Ranch in Benson. Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, Clay Walker and Doug Stone will headline the fest.
She has a business management degree and business is growing, all while the process of cryodesiccation keeps the self-labeled science geek engaged.
They’ve added another freeze-drier, and the two run nearly continuously desiccating the sugary treats.
“This has gone bigger than I ever dreamed. Life is so chaotic, but it doesn’t have to be miserable. You can find something to do,” Thorsen said.
“We’re trying to bring a little sweetness into all the chaos, that’s where the name Chaos Conceptions comes from,” Arn added.
For info and a list of all their flavors follow them on social media or chaosconceptions.com.