BENSON — Wearing school colors of red and blue, 50 Benson Bobcats celebrated their commencement program Friday evening with a packed stadium of cheering parents, friends and faculty.
The breezy evening caused caps and gowns to flutter as the Benson High School class of 2022 walked across the football field, representing the school’s 107th commencement program.
It’s safe to say that 5-year-old Shantelle Murphy, who sang the national anthem before the large crowd, stood out as one of the ceremony’s highlights. According to Shanelle’s father Terrance Murphy, she started singing as a 2-year-old.
Student Body President Ryan Francione, who was the program’s first speaker, reminisced about the benefits of growing up in a small town and the lasting friendships formed in small schools.
“Over the past 12 years we have had countless lessons where we have learned math, science and history,” he said. “We learned who we are. We learned how to laugh, how to live, to listen, to fail, to fall and get back up … We’ve had 12 years of trying to find out where we are in the world and our place in it.”
Francione spoke of fond memories he will always carry of friendships and school experiences.
“This town made us who we are,” he said. “And most importantly, it led me to you. There’s nobody else I’d rather graduate with than all of you.”
Benson High School Principal Jeff Thompson delivered the program’s welcoming remarks, followed by an address by Benson Unified School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen.
Class Valedictorian Viviana Romero and Salutatorian Savannah Kilpatrick also spoke. The two top ranking students were followed by Senior Class President Davin Judd.
Members of Benson’s 2022 graduating class will be taking different paths as they set out on life’s new journeys. They will be seeking careers in landscape design, cosmetology, chemistry, engineering, the medical field and some will be working. Each student’s path was celebrated at Friday’s program.
The evening ended with the customary moving of the tassel from the right side of the cap to the left, led by Davin Judd.
Then came the shower of silly string as jubilant graduates and teachers celebrated the culmination of 12 years of hard work.