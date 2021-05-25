BENSON — Seventy-three Benson High School seniors graduated Friday evening, with the class of 2021 representing the school’s 106th commencement program.
Wearing Benson Bobcats red and blue, the graduates’ gowns fluttered in a soft breeze as they entered the school’s football field to “Pomp and Circumstance,” where they were greeted with jubilant family members, faculty and guests.
The program opened with an address by Student Body President Breeana Burkett.
“I honestly didn’t want to mention a single word about COVID-19,” she said, adding, “We’re all going to have trials in life, and if we can make it through senior year in a pandemic, then we can do anything we want.”
She urged her classmates to remember the good things about their last year of high school and hoped they would not be bitter about activities and events that COVID robbed them from experiencing.
“I just want to thank you all for being pretty much the only good thing about coming to school this year,” Burkett said. “I feel like our class is really special, and whatever you do and whatever workplace you go to, whatever office or classroom you step into, each one of you will be the reason someone enjoys spending time there.”
Benson High School Principal Jeff Thompson spoke of the bittersweet feelings that high school graduations bring.
“Graduation is an emotional time,” he said. “You’re glad to be finished, proud of your accomplishments, but sad to leave your friends and mentors, and maybe a bit anxious about what lies ahead.”
He reminded students that the diploma they were about to receive represents much more than a piece of paper, as it’s the first step in the right direction, whatever each student’s future holds.
When Benson Unified School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen addressed the crowd, he assured his audience he would not be talking about COVID, and instead delivered a congratulatory message to the graduates.
“The great thing about tonight, is that as the graduating class of 2021 Bobcats, each of you will be bonded together forever,” he said.
Mortenson shared four tips for the graduates to carry with them as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. He advised them to work hard, be willing to learn and grow, remember to surround themselves with good people and, most importantly, have fun and smile as they go through life.
“You guys are an amazing group of students, and are going to do amazing things,” he said.
Class salutatorian Myranda Sutton started her BUSD journey as a kindergartener and completed it with a 4.33 grade point average.
The daughter of Andy and Santa Sutton, Myranda arrived in Benson as a 4-year-old, along with two older brothers who also graduated as Benson Bobcats.
“I’m extremely honored to speak to the graduates, to the parents and to all of our guests who came here tonight ... This time is meant for celebration,” Sutton said in her introductory comments. “The ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ is played in honor of each and every single one of us. The people in the stands and the people on this field are here to celebrate this monumental occasion.”
She spoke of life’s obstacles and the importance of finding optimism, even in difficult times.
“Let me tell you something about optimism. It’s not right in front of you. It’s not all about getting lemons and making lemonade. Sometimes you have to search for these lemons.”
Embracing failures and persevering make life’s successes so much more fulfilling, Sutton said.
“The people on this field and the people in these stands are with you every step of the way,” she said. “They devote so much of their time, heart and love to see you grow.
“Benson High teachers and faculty prepared us to be Benson strong. They taught us how to embrace pain, follow our passion and say goodbye.”
She urged her classmates to go out and find their way in the world.
“Take this diploma, take this memory and take this lesson. Find your passion and find yourself ... and never forget, once a Bobcat, always a Bobcat.”
Sutton will be studying political sciences at the University of Hawaii in Manoa. After completing her undergraduate studies, she plans to attend law school at Georgetown University.
Valedictorian Sammantha Caywood came to Benson from Casa Grande three years ago.
The daughter of Thomas J. and Jennifer Caywood, Sammantha finished high school with a 4.63 weighted grade point average.
“Before me, I see the shining eyes of those who will create and inspire, people who value effort and sincerity and who will impress greatness upon the world,” Caywood said of her classmates. “To speak only of the byproduct neglects the efforts of those who have guided us to this point.
“Teachers, administrators, parents, cafeteria and sanitation workers who have created for us a pristine and comforting environment that fosters achievement. It allows each of us to discover and enhance our natural strengths and permits room for growth and forgiveness. To those who have helped us, who have provided this vital foundation, I extend our greatest gratitude for your efforts. To be joined with you in these circumstances is an honor a a privilege. These steps we take today after these last few moments we have together will define us and our futures.”
Caywood wished every one of her classmates strength, perseverance and happiness.
Caywood will be studying human biology at Lyman Briggs College at Michigan State University this fall as a pre-med student. Once her undergraduate work is completed, she hopes to attend Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University for her graduate studies.