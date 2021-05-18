BENSON — Benson High School valedictorian Sammantha Caywood and salutatorian Myranda Sutton will be stepping up to the podium to deliver their speeches Friday in a graduation of 72 students. Wearing Benson Bobcat red and blue, students are thrilled to be returning to traditional commencement programs after a year of COVID.
Benson HS valedictorian
Sammantha Caywood
After moving to Benson from Casa Grande three years ago, Sammantha Caywood, 18, is one of the newer members of the Benson High School class of 2021.
The daughter of Thomas J. and Jennifer Caywood, Sammantha, has three younger brothers.
“My family loves Benson’s small town atmosphere, the people, the schools and the area’s natural beauty,” she said.
“There are amazing people in this community, very caring and kind,” Caywood said. “The schools are fantastic with dedicated teachers who work hard to help us succeed.”
With a 4.63 weighted grade point average, Caywood will be studying human biology at Lyman Briggs College at Michigan State University this fall as a pre-med student. Once her undergraduate work is completed, she hopes to attend Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University for her graduate studies.
While in her sophomore year of high school, Caywood was allowed to take college classes, including honors American history, Spanish 2 and anatomy. She also participated in the Joaquin Bustoz Math-Science Honors Program, where she took college algebra as a six-week course and developed and presented a research thesis.
In her junior year, she took honors chemistry, honors English 101, honors accounting, education professions and pre-calculus for a dual enrollment credit. That summer, during the COVID quarantine, she finished calculus through Cochise College. In her senior year, Caywood took calculus II, a college networking class, honors accounting II, and honors English 102.
“I have been involved as a member and as an officer in several clubs through high school, including the Book Club, Creative Writing Club, HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Club, FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), Academic Team, National Honor Society, Educators Rising and Phi Theta Kappa through Cochise College.”
Caywood is a certified babysitter, certified in CPR and first aid and she holds a ServSafe certification from her time as a manager working at McDonald’s.
As she prepares to leave for college, Caywood shares the following message with her classmates: “Your philosophies must be substantiated by actions. In other words, intention without action is meaningless.”
Benson HS salutatorian
Myranda Sutton
Myranda Sutton arrived in Benson as a 4 year old with her parents, Andy and Santa Sutton, and two older brothers.
She has attended Benson Unified School District from kindergarten through high school.
“I’ve really enjoyed my school experience, and always tried to be a part of everything,” she said. “Benson is an amazing community to grow up in.”
Sutton will be studying political science at the University of Hawaii in Manoa. After completing her undergraduate studies, she plans to attend law school at Georgetown University.
With a 4.33 grade point average, Sutton was enrolled in a number of college and honors classes throughout high school.
“I was enrolled in honors leadership all four years, honors education professions for two years, college trigonometry, English 101 and 102, honors physics and honors chemistry, along with honors American history.”
She also participated in a lengthy list of extracurricular activities, too numerous to name. The following highlights some of the more recent ones.
“I served as state president of FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders) and I was selected to serve at the state and national level,” Sutton said. “I’m the student body activities director for the student council, and vice president of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America).” Sutton was also on the girls’ high school tennis team.
“We qualified for state, so we had a good season this year.”
Looking back on her high school experience, Sutton said she appreciates the camaraderie at Benson.
“I’m a public speaker, so I go and speak at different high schools. It’s allowed me to see how close our high school really is. Our teachers and faculty are always here with advice and help. They want us to succeed and are always available to point you in the right direction,” she said.
“I’m going to miss Benson High School and the community. I’m having a hard time leaving because it’s been a big part of my life.”
Sutton urges her classmates and fellow students to get the most out of their educational experience by taking part in school and community activities.
“Get engaged with your environment,” she said. “Put your all in everything you do. If you’re going to do something, do it right. Life is what you make it.”