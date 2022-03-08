BENSON — Benson Hospital celebrated the completion of its new state-of-the-art imaging suite Thursday, representing an addition to the facility that will enhance care for patients across Cochise County.
A new computed tomographer scanner, an advanced imaging ultrasound and high quality digital X-ray equipment are upgrades at the new imaging suite.
City officials and community leaders, along with Benson Hospital administrators, staff and board members, gathered at the hospital Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the newly completed $4 million project, which broke ground in February 2021. Located on the hospital’s northwest side, the suite includes 2,800 square feet of new construction and 1,440 square feet of remodel. A ring road that starts north of the hospital property and encircles the building allows convenient access to the facility’s new outpatient entrance from either direction.
“We stand before a state-of-the art facility featuring the best-in-class equipment allowing people who live and work in the San Pedro Valley access to first-rate healthcare close to home,” Mayor Joe Konrad said while addressing the crowd.
Konrad stressed the importance of having a strong, thriving hospital and health care system as vital assets to Benson residents and the economic health of the community.
“With a staff of 180 employees, Benson Hospital provides opportunities for people to live and work in Benson and entices other employers to select Benson as their base of operations,” the mayor added.
The hospital expansion and diagnostic upgrades provided by the imaging suite would not be possible without the collaboration between Benson Hospital and TMC (Tucson Medical Center) HealthCare, Konrad said.
“Their partnership has allowed Benson Hospital to continue the endeavor to deliver the highest quality care for patients across Cochise County and Southern Arizona.”
Hospital Chief Executive Officer Julia Strange spoke of Benson Hospital’s commitment to providing quality health care for Benson and surrounding communities. She also noted that the hospital is a nonprofit health care system supported by the San Pedro tax district.
“Today’s unveiling is an investment of the tax district and a reflection of the investment the community has made in the hospital,” she said. “And it’s an investment in the health of the broader region.”
Judy Rich, president and CEO of TMC HealthCare, said she looks forward to watching the Benson community benefit as the hospital continues to grow.
The imaging suite is the hospital’s first major project in 15 years, said John Young, who chairs the Benson Hospital board and is a member of the TMC board.
“In addition to this new imaging suite, Benson Hospital has invested another $1.2 million in technology, renovations of the rooms and has upgraded various parts of the hospital,” said Young, who also mentioned a new clinic that the hospital recently opened in Vail.
“We’re committed to bringing community health care closer to the folks here,” Young said. “We are very patient-centered and wanted to build something like this to improve services in the Benson community.”
In the upcoming year, the facility will be undergoing a number of additional improvements, including a redesign at the front of the hospital to give the building a cleaner, more updated look, Young said. He spoke of a partnership with Southern Cochise Hospital in Willcox, which he said serves to solidify Tucson Medical Center’s Interstate 10 corridor, representing an area that extends from northwest Tucson to Willcox.
The imaging suite’s new General Electric CT scanner is the first of its kind installed in Arizona,” said Executive Director of Outpatient Services Amanda Osuna, who headed the expansion project. “The X-ray equipment is the best GE has to offer, with less radiation to the patient."
While conducting tours of the suite, Osuna said the most significant improvement for patients and staff is that the CT scanner is now housed inside the hospital, instead of in a separate unit outside the main building that required patients to be moved outside the hospital for scans.
“I felt bad for the patients and staff,” she said. “The convenience of an easily accessible, comprehensive radiology suite and speed of the new equipment is a huge benefit for the patients. We are now able to complete exams in a more efficient manner with reliable results, greatly shortening the time spent in the ER and outpatient areas.”
Now that construction is completed and equipment installed, the Arizona Department of Health Services will need to inspect the equipment. Osuna expects the inspection will be in about a month. Once the health department completes its inspection, the suite will be fully operational.
In addition to the imaging equipment and additional space, the hospital underwent a number of “less noticeable” structural improvements during the renovations, including replacing an outdated HVAC system and a generator.
“We’re very excited about this entire renovation and the enhancements it will bring to patient care and services,” Osuna said. “This new suite allows us to upgrade and expand our diagnostic services, including CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound and DEXA (bone density) scans. It's a wonderful addition to our community and the healthcare services we offer."