BENSON — A $3.5 million state-of-the-art imaging suite under construction at Benson Hospital is expected to be completed by early March.
The 4,200-square-foot project, which started last March, involves 2,800 square feet of new construction along with 1,400 square feet of remodel to the existing hospital.
While conducting a tour of the work with project superintendent Aaron Koreny of Barker Contracting, as well as Executive Director of Outpatient Services Amanda Osuna and Ashley Dickey, the hospital’s human resources and marketing director, the group spoke of benefits the imaging suite brings to patients.
The newly completed X-ray room, which is part of the project’s remodel side, represents one of the imaging suite’s completed additions.
“This is a beautiful piece of equipment,” said Osuna, who noted that the remodeled room once housed DEXA Scan equipment, used for measuring bone loss.
“One of the improvements we’re most excited about is the double doors leading from the emergency department directly into the imaging suite,” Dickey said. “Our patients have to be transported outside to a unit parked in front of the hospital. Once our imaging suite is completed, patients will no longer have to leave the hospital building for CT scans.”
The new arrival of a computed tomography, or CT machine, is another addition to the hospital’s state-of-the-art equipment.
“Waiting for this machine was our biggest delay,” Osuna said. “We ordered it over a year ago and it got stuck in transition because of supply chain issues. It just arrived last week, and we’re looking forward to getting it installed.”
Once construction is completed and equipment installed the Arizona Department of Health Services will need to inspect the work before patients are seen.
“We have such an amazing radiology team, so I can’t wait to get them inside this new building so they can use equipment they deserve in an upscale space they deserve,” Dickey said. “In the last 12 months the radiology team saw about 25% more patients than the previous year. So, they’re cranking out more patients without the space, so you can just imagine what they’ll be able to do once they’re able to be in this space.”
Exams will be completed in a much more safe, efficient manner with reliable results, shortening the time spent in both ER and outpatient areas, Osuna said. Providers will have the highest highest quality images available to make diagnosing conditions easier, she added.
A new ring road encircling the hospital and an additional parking area represent other improvements.
“We’ve added one more entrance into the hospital,” Osuna said. “The first entrance leads into outpatient services, then we have an ER entrance and a main entrance.”
The dedicated entrance for imaging is on the north side of the building. By consolidating all imaging services in the new suite, it gives staff state-of-the-art equipment, greatly improving patient safety while making imaging services more efficient.
“We had some tough construction challenges because of the pandemic,” Koreny said. “There has been a huge shortage in personnel and construction products. COVID has been interfering with projects like this, which creates more challenges. These are issues experienced across the country.
“It’s a bit of a standoff between the supply chain and people who are able to do this kind of work.”
Despite the challenges, the hospital’s new imaging suite is expected to be completed in March, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to be announced.
Benson Hospital is part of TMC HealthCare, the system that includes Tucson Medical Center. The alliance has helped Benson Hospital on several levels, particularly when it comes to financial advantages.