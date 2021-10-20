If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Benson Hospital has been involved with many outreach activities, including farmers’ markets, health fairs, Produce On Wheels Without Waste, vaccinations, rapid COVID testing and numerous others that directly benefit Benson and Cochise County.
Recently, the hospital partnered with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona to sponsor an event.
Jason Zibart, community-connected health manager of Benson Hospital, has been overseeing the project with the help of hospital personnel and community volunteers. Zibart learned about the diaper bank opportunity from Sepp Sprietsma, a Benson resident and community advocate who works for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.
“I heard that the Southern Arizona Diaper Bank was interested in coming to Cochise County so I told Jason and he immediately saw the connections and understood how beneficial this would be to our area,” Sprietsma said.
When people need diapers (for infants, young children or adults), it can be costly and often means the difference between extra family money that would go for food, clothing or other essentials. Sepp, Zibart and Benson Hospital connected with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona to make a difference
“Collaboration is a game changer for Benson,” Sprietsma said.
The Benson Diaper Bank soon became a reality. Volunteers from the hospital, local schools and community organizations help stock supplies.
“We have given out over 5,000 diapers since we began our program in Benson,” Zibart said. “Diapers are generally not covered by any state or federal assistance programs. The cost of diapers a month is about $107 on average per child. This is money that could go towards putting food on the table or transportation to work or child care, or any number of things. We are proud to partner with the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona to provide access to this service in Cochise County.”
The Benson Hospital has its Diaper Bank the first and third Monday of each month 5-7 p.m. Updates and other information, including directions when entering the hospital site, can be found on the Benson Hospital Facebook page. Those needing supplies outside these times should call 520-720-6613 and leave a message.
Up to 50 diapers a month can be provided free of cost to families in need.
