COCHISE COUNTY — Benson Hospital is the latest community partner to provide much-needed funding for a public COVID-19 testing blitz in Benson on Wednesday, July 7.
Through this generous donation, Benson Hospital has provided another 100 COVID-19 tests for the Benson community.
Jason Zibart, Community Development Specialist for Benson Hospital said, “When it comes to this pandemic Benson Hospital firmly believes we are all in this together and that we are stronger together. The hospital is happy to be in a position where we can help Chiricahua continue testing in our community and we hope in turn the people of our community will stand with us against the virus. Wear a mask and practice social distancing. Let’s give Covid-19 the boot together!”
With positive cases of COVID-19 surging in Arizona, and Cochise County, Kayla Percy, head of the Chiricahua Community Health Centers’ COVID-19 Task Force stated the importance of wide-spread public COVID-19 testing, “Public testing allows those who might not be able to come into a clinic for testing, to receive this critical service. When partners like Benson Hospital step-up and help their community through funding COVID-19 testing, it means we can all get one step closer to slowing the spread of the virus, and possibly save lives.”
Testing is free and open to the public. Unlike previous testing blitzes, pre-registration is now required in order to be tested. If you have not pre-registered, you cannot be tested.
Pre-registration can be accessed via the CCHCI website: www.cchci.org and through CCHCI social media accounts.
If you cannot attend a testing blitz, CCHCI offers testing in their clinics, and have loosened some of the requirements to receive in-clinic testing. If you would like to be tested, please call or text CCHCI for a telehealth appointment. Call: (520) 459-3011 or text: (520) 678-7356
As always, it is important to continue following CDC guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
Wear face masks in public if possible
Maintain 6’ between you and other people
Wash your hands
If you cannot wash your hands, use hand sanitizer until you can wash your hands.
Do not touch your face if you haven’t been able to wash your hands.
Benson Testing:
Tuesday, July 7
6 am – 8 am
CCHCI Benson Clinic – 335. S. Ocotillo Ave.
Pre-register at www.cchci.org
Pre-registration opens Sunday, July 5 at 8 am
Pre-registration closes on Monday, July 6 at noon OR when all available testing slots have been filled. Whichever comes first.
Submitted by Chiricahua Community Medical Centers