BENSON — Benson is ringing in the holiday season on Saturday with Christmas Off Main, an annual light parade and a tree lighting ceremony at City Hall.
Christmas Off Main
Organized by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, Christmas Off Main is a daylong event that features a lineup of activities in Apache Park, 150 W. Sixth St.
Festivities start at 9:30 a.m with an opening ceremony and will end at 4 p.m. At least 20 vendors with an assortment of products are participating in this year’s event, providing shoppers with plenty of opportunities to purchase holiday gifts created by local artisans and business owners. Along with vendors, the chamber will be selling raffle tickets with chances to win great prizes. Winners will be announced 3-4 p.m. The first 70 children to visit the chamber booth will receive a free gift.
This year’s entertainment includes the following lineup:
Gary Burt, “The Frank Guy,” a Sinatra-style entertainer who will be performing from 10 a.m. until noon.
The Hula Lime Dancers take the stage from noon until 1 p.m.
The Serenity Trio performs from 1-2 p.m.
Benson High School choir and band will perform from 2-3 p.m.
“This is my first year with the chamber and I’m looking forward to Christmas Off Main,” said Jenna Kelly, chamber of commerce office manager. “With the entertainment, vendors and other activities, this is going to be a great event for families. It also encourages the community to shop locally, while providing really great gift ideas for the holidays.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand from noon until 3 p.m. to hear children’s wish lists.
Light parade and tree lighting
Grab your favorite lawn chairs and warm blankets and enjoy the annual light parade with its “Old Fashion Christmas” theme.
Organized by the city of Benson Parks and Recreation Department, the parade starts at Union and Patagonia streets, travels north to Fifth Street, east to San Pedro and south to Seventh Street.
“Even though the deadline for entering the parade has passed, we’re still accepting applications,” said Judy Perry, who works for the Parks and Recreation Department. “We want this to be our biggest light parade ever, so feel free to go to the city website, www.cityofbenson.com, click on the event field, then click on the festival of lights and look for the parade application there.”
Drop applications off at the Benson Community Center, 705 W. Union St. or at City Hall. There is a $5 entry fee.
For information about the light parade, call 520-720-6044 and leave a message.
Following the parade, the community is invited to head over to City Hall, 120 W. Sixth St., for the annual tree lighting ceremony. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and visit with Santa.
“Kids can have their photo taken with Santa and he will have a gift for them,” Perry said. “Our light parade and tree lighting ceremony are a wonderful way to start the holiday season. We hope to see all of you there.”