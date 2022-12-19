Paul Kerchum, possibly the last Bataan Death March survivor, died Saturday evening in his J-6 home.
“He was a true American hero,” said Kerchum’s daughter, Paula Desmarais. “He died peacefully in his home with my husband (Ron) and I at his side.”
Born Jan. 25, 1920, Kerchum died six weeks shy of his 103rd birthday.
He started his military career at 17 after joining the U.S. Army in 1938 during the Great Depression.
When he first joined, Kerchum served with E Company, 27th Infantry, and served in Hawaii, then re-enlisted as a member of the B Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, and served in the Philippines from 1940 to 1945.
Kerchum survived the Bataan Death March, which he referred to as one of history’s greatest war atrocities. While on that 55-mile hot, dusty, march from Mariveles to the San Fernando rail head, he vividly recalled how men were shot, bayoneted, beheaded or beaten to death by Japanese soldiers. He spent three and a half years as a prisoner of war in labor camps in the Philippines, Taiwan and Japan under the Japanese Army.
When the war ended in 1945, Kerchum left the Army and enlisted in what was then the U.S. Army Air Corps, later the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the military with 29 years service, eight years in the Army and 21 in the Air Force. In addition to World War II, he fought in the Korean War.
“Paul was the epitome of a true American hero and American veteran,” said Dennis Bringham, judge advocate for Benson VFW Post 6271. “What impressed us about Paul was that after those horrific experiences as a prisoner of war, he stayed in the military and completed his career. Paul honorably retired as a senior NCO after 29 years in the military.”
Kerchum was an articulate, highly-sought public speaker who presented at events throughout Southeastern Arizona and other parts of the country. Wanting to keep veterans in the forefront, he spoke on behalf of veterans everywhere. Despite advancing years, he recounted his prisoner of war experiences from memory, down to dates and locations as he moved from one camp to another.
Every year, he was one of the Bataan survivors honored at the annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
“Paul was always willing to speak, whenever invited,” Bingham said. “He spoke at nearly every one of our Memorial Day and Veterans Day commemorations in Benson and always amazed audiences with his ability to recall experiences without a script. He was one of the last, if not the last, Bataan survivors.”
Kerchum started fading in recent months, Desmarais said of her father.
“He attended Benson’s Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony, but did not speak,” she said. “In spite of his frail condition, he insisted on going to the ceremony. They placed his wheelchair next to the podium and recognized him with a big applause, even though he did not address the crowd.”
Warren Johnson, also a VFW member, has known Kerchum for 40 years. Until this year, when Kerchum’s health started to wane, the two were golfing buddies.
“I actually used to golf with Paul at the Sunsites Golf Course as well as the course in Benson,” he said. “He would go to the range and practice hitting balls. He loved golfing and never hit a bad shot.”
For years, Johnson was responsible for contacting Kerchum for public speaking engagements at Benson’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day services.
“He was always willing to be there. He was so pro military and was someone who deeply appreciated veterans. He was just a wonderful human being. We've lost a true icon."
Kerchum was married to his wife of 74 years, Gloria Marie. She died Dec. 21, 2019. The couple had two children, Paul, who died in 1991 and Paula, who lives near her father.
“My mother was the love of his life,” Desmarais said.
When Kerchum moved to the Benson area in 1966, he became a real estate broker and started PK Realty, a business he owned and operated for 30 years.
“He did a lot of good things for people. When people wanted to buy property and couldn’t qualify for a loan, my dad would carry the loan for them,” Desmarais said. “He did that for years, and not one person ever defaulted. I was always proud to call him my dad.”
The family is planning a public service at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson on Jan. 25, which would have been Kerchum’s 103rd birthday. His interment service will be at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors. Information will be provided once it is available.