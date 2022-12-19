Paul Kerchum, possibly the last Bataan Death March survivor, died Saturday evening in his J-6 home.

“He was a true American hero,” said Kerchum’s daughter, Paula Desmarais. “He died peacefully in his home with my husband (Ron) and I at his side.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?