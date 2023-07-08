Ramsey

Charles Alfred Ramsey

BENSON — Charges filed against a Benson High School teacher who was arrested Thursday on two felony counts related to suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor have now been upgraded to seven felony counts.

Charles Alfred Ramsey, 65, initially was arrested on the two felony counts and was booked into Cochise County Jail with bail set at $500,000. 

Tags

