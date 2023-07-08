BENSON — Charges filed against a Benson High School teacher who was arrested Thursday on two felony counts related to suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor have now been upgraded to seven felony counts.
Charles Alfred Ramsey, 65, initially was arrested on the two felony counts and was booked into Cochise County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
He has been fired by Benson Unified School District.
Benson Chief of Police Greg Volker said Ramsey was arrested on two charges based on information found during an investigation, which led to probable cause. Those charges were then upgraded to seven counts because of evidence found following his arrest.
The initial charges came through Benson Justice Court Precinct 3 and will now follow the judicial process to Superior Court, Volker said.
“We received information regarding a crime, conducted an investigation, and when we had probable cause, we made the arrest,” the police chief said. “It’s important to remember that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law. The Benson Police Department takes the reporting of a crime seriously and will investigate every crime to determine if criminal activity occurred.”
Ramsey is charged with sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, sexual abuse, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, child abuse and two counts of furnishing obscene or harmful items to a minor.
“At this time he is being held in Cochise County jail on a $500,000 bond, and the investigation is ongoing,” Volker said.
