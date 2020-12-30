An 87-year-old man was killed on Tuesday afternoon in Benson after his car rolled over and struck a tree, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said a witness reported that the driver of a vehicle almost crashed into another motorist on Jenella Drive on Tuesday just after 4:30 p.m. The caller said the driver's car then slid off the road, rolled over and slammed into a tree.
The victim was identified as Paul Matthews of Benson, Capas said.
When deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene on Jenella, they spotted the victim's Kia, Capas said. As they tried removing the victim from the vehicle, they realized Matthews was deceased, Capas said.
It's not clear what prompted Matthews to veer toward another motorist or what his cause of death was. The results of a preliminary autopsy could be available in the next few days.