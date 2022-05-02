BANGOR BASE, Washington — A Benson native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap home port to West Coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.
Chief Petty Officer Will Schultz joined the Navy to serve our country. Today, Schultz serves as a fire control technician.
“I joined the Navy due to a sense of service to the country and for better opportunities,” said Schultz.
Schultz attended St. David High School and graduated in 2004. Today, Schultz uses skills and values similar to those found in Benson to succeed in the Navy.
“I learned a hard work ethic from the diligent people in the small town where I grew up,” said Schultz.
These lessons have helped Schultz while serving with Commander, Submarine Squadron 19.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, strike targets ashore with cruise missiles, carry and deliver Navy SEALs, conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in an era of strategic competition.
The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Schultz is part of a rich 122-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Schultz is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
A major component of that maritime security is home ported at Naval Submarine Base Bangor.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence.
Schultz and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I was called upon to give anti-submarine warfare training and go underway to track submarines, so that was a big accomplishment for me,” said Schultz.
As Schultz and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.
“It means everything to me to serve in the military,” added Schultz. “The Navy is America's first line of defense.”