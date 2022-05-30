WASHINGTON, D.C. — A native of Benson is stationed in the nation’s capital serving with Naval Support Activity Washington.
Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Martell attended Benson High School and graduated in 2010. Today, Martell uses skills and values similar to those learned in Benson.
“One of the best life lessons I learned was from my wrestling coaches,” said Martell. "They taught me to be a better person first and an athlete second. They taught us how to accomplish any goal, but their focus was always on developing us as people. We went to state, and I won the state championship in 2009."
These lessons continue to help Martell while serving in the military.
As the “Quarterdeck of the Navy” and the host of many of the Navy’s central efforts in support of war fighters around the world, Naval Support Activity Washington provides safety, security and the best possible working environment to supported commanders and customers. Naval Support Activity Washington includes six installations: the Washington Navy Yard, Naval Support Facility Naval Research Laboratory, Naval Support Facility Suitland, Naval Support Facility U.S. Naval Observatory, Naval Support Facility Arlington and Naval Support Facility Carderock.
The installations each have special support missions and storied histories. For example, Washington Navy Yard is the Navy’s oldest Navy shore installation and U.S. Naval Observatory houses the master clock, which is the official source of the time for the Department of Defense and U.S. government, supporting public affairs, public works, public safety, community support, human resources, information technology, morale, welfare and recreation, supply, air and port operations, ceremonial support and environmental and safety.
Serving in the Navy means Martell is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national security through sea presence,” said Martell. "We're out there around the world to help deter potential wars."
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Martell and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I'm proud of how far I've made it in just nine years,” said Martell. "I'm on track for what I’ve wanted to accomplish in my career so far."
As Martell and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy allows me to help keep my friends and family safe,” added Martell. "This gives me peace of mind, knowing that they can walk out their front door safely without the threat of aggression from another country."