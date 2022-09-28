Forklift operator Taylor Welton of Toyotalift drives a new Hangcha forklift off a truck after delivering it to the Community Food Pantry of Benson on Thursday. The forklift purchase was made possible through a $25,000 Legacy Foundation grant.
It's out with the old and in with the new as Taylor Welton prepares to load an old forklift onto a truck to be transported to the Willcox Food Pantry. The Community Food Pantry of Benson donated its old forklift to Willcox after purchasing a new Hangcha model forklift, right.
From left, Marty Jones, sales manager for Toyotalift Equipment Systems of Tucson and forklift operator Taylor Welton prepare to unload a new forklift delivered to the Community Food Pantry of Benson on Thursday.
Marty Jones, territory sales manager for Toyotalift out of Tucson, chats with forklift operator Ken Evans, a Benson Community Food Pantry volunteer, while helping Evans familiarize himself with a new forklift delivered to the food pantry on Thursday.
Forklift operator Taylor Welton of Toyotalift drives a new Hangcha forklift off a truck after delivering it to the Community Food Pantry of Benson on Thursday. The forklift purchase was made possible through a $25,000 Legacy Foundation grant.
It's out with the old and in with the new as Taylor Welton prepares to load an old forklift onto a truck to be transported to the Willcox Food Pantry. The Community Food Pantry of Benson donated its old forklift to Willcox after purchasing a new Hangcha model forklift, right.
From left, Marty Jones, sales manager for Toyotalift Equipment Systems of Tucson and forklift operator Taylor Welton prepare to unload a new forklift delivered to the Community Food Pantry of Benson on Thursday.
Marty Jones, territory sales manager for Toyotalift out of Tucson, chats with forklift operator Ken Evans, a Benson Community Food Pantry volunteer, while helping Evans familiarize himself with a new forklift delivered to the food pantry on Thursday.
BENSON — Ken Evans was all smiles Thursday as he operated a new Hangcha forklift that arrived at the Community Food Pantry of Benson.
“This is an amazing piece of equipment,” said Evans, a long-time food pantry volunteer who uses a forklift to handle heavy pallets of food that arrive at the pantry’s distribution site every week.
The forklift was made possible through a $25,000 Legacy Foundation grant. It was purchased from Toyotalift of Arizona in Tucson and delivered to the food pantry Thursday.
“The grant paid for most of the purchase price of the forklift, which we desperately needed,” said pantry board President Najayyah Many Horses. “We had to come up with an additional $5,000, bringing the total cost to $30,000, which our board agreed to do. Even though we were still using our old forklift, it was no longer suitable for our purposes.”
Benson’s food pantry donated its old forklift to the Willcox Food Pantry.
“The new forklift is a definite improvement for us,” said Jason Zibart, Benson Hospital Community Connected Health manager and a pantry board member. “This pantry is one of the hospital’s most important community partners. They help a lot of people in this area.”
So far in 2022, the pantry has distributed about 662,230 pounds of food. Along with Benson, the communities of J-6, Mescal, St. David, Pomerene and Cascabel are served by the food pantry, as well as travelers in need of assistance. The pantry also provides food to several nonprofits throughout Cochise County.
“The number of people that are helped through the pantry is one of the reasons the Legacy Foundation awarded the grant to us,” Zibart said.
Marty Jones, territory sales manager for Toyotalift, was in Benson for the delivery, then went on to Willcox to help with the donated forklift.
“The reason the Benson Food Pantry purchased this particular truck is because of its application,” Jones said. “They have gravel in their yard and the other forklift was unable to drive on the gravel surfaces without getting stuck.”
The old machine was designed to operate on a concrete pad, which greatly limited what the Benson pantry could do with the lift, estimated to be at least a 30-year-old piece of equipment.
“The older forklift would not have lasted much longer in that application,” Jones said.
“It’s much better off where it is now and should be able to provide a few more years of service in its new environment.”
The Willcox food pantry has areas of concrete and asphalt, creating a much better application for that particular forklift, Taylor explained.
“The folks in Willcox were ecstatic to get it,” he added.
Jones said he was pleased to be able to provide the Benson pantry with a forklift that worked well in that particular are.
“It is designed to handle the rock areas and has the capacity to lift the products they need without the problems they were having with the older truck,” Jones said.
“This has been a win-win for all of us,” Many Horses said. “We were able to find a forklift to do everything we needed. We can operate it in areas where the other lift couldn’t go and we were able to provide a nonprofit with a piece of equipment they could use. I’m so excited about how well this worked out.”