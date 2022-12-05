With this year’s “Magic of Christmas” theme, Benson’s annual Festival of Light parade wound its way through the community Saturday evening to crowds of applauding spectators.
Organized by the city of Benson, the parade featured nearly 30 entries, presenting a spectacular display of beautifully lit floats and vehicles.
“We come and watch the parade every year,” said Daniel Olivas, whose wife and two children were seated on the tailgate of their pickup truck. “The floats are great and the kids really enjoy seeing all the lights.”
The parade emcee was Benson Unified School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen and awards were presented to the top three entries. The first-place entry went to Benson Student Council, with Benson Feed and Supply coming in second, followed by Benson Clean & Beautiful as the third place winner.
Following the parade, families lined up at City Hall for the annual tree lighting ceremony where children visited Santa and Mrs. Claus, were treated to hot chocolate and cookies and could participate in a number of fun, hands-on activities.
Benson Mayor Joe Konrad welcomed the crowd and thanked all who helped make the event a success, with a special thanks extended to Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative for sponsoring the light parade.
In his opening remarks, the mayor noted that, despite somewhat uncooperative weather, the parade started as scheduled.
“Today has been a great day for Christmas-related activities here in Benson and the surrounding community,” he said. “The Benson Chamber of Commerce kicked off Christmas Off Main at 9:30 this morning in the Benson School District multipurpose room … and Christmas craft fairs and bake sales were held in various locations around Benson.”
Konrad recognized the Benson Unified School District for allowing the chamber to hold Christmas Off Main in its multipurpose room on such short notice. The event, which is typically held at Apache Park, would have likely been canceled because of rainy weather without the school district’s help.
“Vendors and parade participants, if not for you we could not have these events,” Konrad said. “Thank you for being here for us.”
The tree lighting ceremony was dedicated to the families of three boys who have died of pediatric cancer since 2018.
“I have invited the families of these three children to join us here this evening and light our Christmas tree in their honor,” Konrad said.
The families of Aidan Troy Martell-Santoyo, Owen Taillie and Chase Aiden Manzo joined together and flipped a candy cane switch for the tree lighting ceremony.
“As we move forward through this holiday season and our daily lives, let’s remember these boys and honor them by being the best people we can be,” Konrad said. “Be kind to others. Offer a helping hand to those in need.”
A long line of children waited patiently for a photo opportunity and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Seven-year-old Rigden Larson of Pomerene and his family managed to find a place toward the front of the line.
“I told him (Santa) I want a basketball for Christmas,” he said with a big smile. “I’m glad he was here so I could tell him what I want.”
Along with the Santa and Mrs Claus visit, families were treated to cookies and hot chocolate as well as numerous activities for kids, including a popular snow machine.
"Events like this are what make the holiday season so special for everyone," said Karla Madison. "It's obvious the city put a lot of effort into these activities, and they're wonderful for kids and families."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone