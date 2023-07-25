Chief Greg Volker

Greg Volker

Following a string of burglaries, Benson Chief of Police Greg Volker is urging residents to lock their vehicles and homes and keep properties well lit at night to protect themselves from break-ins.

“We have a total of six crimes that have been reported,” Volker said. “Four vehicles and two homes have been broken into recently. All four vehicles appear to have been unlocked.”

