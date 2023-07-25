Following a string of burglaries, Benson Chief of Police Greg Volker is urging residents to lock their vehicles and homes and keep properties well lit at night to protect themselves from break-ins.
“We have a total of six crimes that have been reported,” Volker said. “Four vehicles and two homes have been broken into recently. All four vehicles appear to have been unlocked.”
One of the two homes was unlocked, while the other was a forced entry. Both homes lacked outdoor lighting and were vacant at the time of the break-ins.
Volker produced a public service announcement to advise residents of the problem, which can be found by going to the following link: https://fb.watch/lVwr0Rxbsm/.
One arrest has been made and no other incidents have been reported since the arrest, said Volker, who added that the break-ins are still under investigation.
“We’re concerned there may be more than one person involved in this, which is why the investigation is ongoing,” the chief said.
Describing the break-ins as “crimes of opportunity,” Volker is urging residents to take basic precautions to protect properties.
“Lock your vehicles and homes and have outdoor lighting around your homes at night,” he advised. “Handguns were stolen out of three of the unlocked vehicles, which is concerning. Do not leave weapons in vehicles, especially if the vehicles are left unlocked. The burglars are looking for items of value, things like guns, CDs and money.”
All of the break-ins happened at private residences.
“With the number of illegal aliens that are crossing the border, especially in the extreme heat that we’re dealing with right now, these people are sometimes looking for a location to hide,” Volker said. “They're going to areas of least resistance, so keeping properties lit at night and doors locked are starting points for protection.”
He noted that dogs make good deterrents against break-ins.
Volker said he and his officers want to offer proactive solutions for preventing problems.
“If you see something suspicious, call 911 and we will respond as soon as possible," the chief said. "I want the people of this town to feel safe from these kinds of crimes. All of my officers are working hard to accomplish this. We care about the residents of Benson and surrounding communities and want them to feel safe.”
