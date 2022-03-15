BENSON — After 46 years of service with the Benson Police Department, Police Chief Paul Moncada is officially retiring on March 31.
Moncada was presented with a plaque by Mayor Joe Konrad for his years with the department at Monday’s council meeting and received a standing ovation.
Moncada, who started with the city of Benson on Dec. 30, 1975, rose through the ranks and was promoted to Chief of Police in October 2009, Konrad said during the presentation.
“His entire career has been spent serving the citizens of Benson through his public safety service,” Konrad said.
He spoke of sacrifices made by police officers as they face the responsibilities of serving and protecting the public.
“They are serving a calling that requires them to always put the safety of others ahead of their own well-being. Leading any organization with dignity and professionalism is a huge emotional and physical undertaking, but is made more admirable because, as we all appreciate, the 21at century policing landscape is more challenging, complex, scrutinized and intense than at any time in recent history.”
Noting that police officers put their lives on the line to keep communities safe on a daily basis, Konrad spoke of the dangers police officers face throughout their careers.
“But these special members of our society are not the only ones who sacrifice,” he added. “I’d like to recognize that and extend great appreciation to your spouses and other family members that have kept at your side through thick and thin. To accomplish police duties, it requires amazing, loving and supportive families with a tremendous amount of faith, love, mercy, endurance and grace.”
Konrad then extended a thank you to Moncada’s family members and requested they continue rendering support as he adapted to his new life of retirement.
Following the presentation, Moncada spoke briefly about the challenges of police work, as well as the rewards.
He thanked his wife, Dorothy, and all his children.
“A lot of people say, you put in a lot of years and you did all this stuff,” Moncada said. “From the way I look at it, my whole family put in all that time. When my kids were growing up, they were a cop’s kids. And growing up in a small town and being a cop’s kid can be pretty tough.”
He spoke of how there were times when his kids had confrontations because of his work and how they always backed up their dad.
“I want to thank the mayor and council for all their support through all the years,” Moncada said. “Without your support, the police department cannot do their job. And you’re right, it is a job that is seen as being more and more difficult to do. And it’s harder to find people who want to do it. I was fortunate to make it home every day. I know a lot of colleagues of mine that didn’t.
He thanked City Manager Vicki Vivian for her leadership, guidance and counseling, noting that after 46 years, it was time to retire and spend time with his family.
The city will be holding a retirement celebration for Moncada at a later date.
As of Tuesday, an interim police chief or replacement for Moncada had not been named.