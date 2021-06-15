BENSON — After 21 years as an officer with the Benson Police Department, Officer Gary Douglas is retiring.
At Monday’s City Council meeting Mayor Joe Konrad presented Douglas with a plaque and highlighted his community involvement while on the Benson Police force.
Douglas started his position with the Benson Police Department in November 1999.
“During his time with the city, he served as a Benson School resource officer for eight years where he quickly became a role model that other departments statewide followed,” Konrad said.
Actively involved in the community, Douglas participated in the annual Back to School Fair, Foster Family Christmas dinners, hosted workshops for parents and children on bullying and promoted programs to help parents deal with family issues.
He was involved with teen drug court, taught eighth-grade juvenile justice, served as Shop with a Cop liaison, was a Dare Instructor, high school soccer coach and Benson PD Torch Run Coordinator.
“He will be missed by many,” Konrad said. “Good luck with your retirement.”
Referring to his retirement as “a little premature” Douglas said he had hoped to stay with the department for a few more years, but other opportunities happened.
“I appreciate the city of Benson and the opportunities they afforded me,” he said. “Thank you for your time and good luck to you guys, I appreciate it.”