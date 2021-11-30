BENSON — While the Benson Police Department has determined the source of a fire that destroyed Wild Dogs restaurant on Nov. 12, detectives are still looking for the person responsible for setting the blaze.
“We spoke to Benson Police Detective Jonathan Williams this (Tuesday) morning who told us the source of the fire was rubbing alcohol that had been poured on the front mat and set on fire,” said Scott Badeker, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Gail. “The fire then spread into the building and completely destroyed the restaurant.”
A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the fire. Benson Police detectives are following leads as they look for a suspect, Badeker said.
The building is completely destroyed and will need to be demolished.
When asked if he and Gail plan to reopen their popular eatery, Scott Badeker said they miss serving the community, but are not sure what their plans are at this time.
“We took the responsibility of portraying a positive impression for Benson through our restaurant,” he said.
“I still love what we created there, but we’re very torn about reopening. Losing our restaurant is like a death in the family. As much as we want to keep it alive, we’re just not sure what we’re going to do at this point.”
Scott said that he and Gail worked hard to bring something nice to the Benson community. Maintaining a high level of consistency through quality food and service in an inviting atmosphere was important to both of them, he said.
“For us, every day was like our first day in business, and we want to remember our restaurant as it was when it was alive and thriving.”
When the Badekers started Wild Dogs, they operated out of a 24-foot trailer for 7½ years. Two years ago they purchased the building that once housed Rebs Cafe & Coffee Shop at 1020 W. Fourth St.
In July 2018 Wild Dogs was recognized by Money magazine as one of the 10 best places in the country for a hot dog. Known for its Vienna all-beef hot dogs, varied menu, friendly service and roadside charm, Scott said he and Gail strived to create a family-friendly establishment with a fun atmosphere.
“We appreciate all the phone calls, well wishers and all the people who have personally offered assistance,” Badeker said. “The response from the community has deeply moved us and has helped us deal with this loss. Seeing that burned out building that was our restaurant is a distressing reminder of what we once had. It’s comforting to hear these messages of encouragement from the community.”