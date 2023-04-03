This may be his first year as a school administrator, but Benson Primary School Assistant Principal Forrest Watson is already making lasting impressions on students and staff.
Wanting to honor Watson for the positive contributions he brings to the school, teachers and staff members are recognizing him during National Assistant Principals week, which started Monday and runs through Friday.
“Mr. Watson has been such a remarkable addition to Benson Primary School’s culture and overall school atmosphere,” a teacher wrote in an email to the Herald/Review. The teacher, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she is reaching out to the Herald/Review on behalf of a collective group of Benson Primary School teachers and staff members “to publicly recognize Mr. Watson for all his hard work as part of National Assistant Principals week.”
Watson started his position with Benson Unified School District during the 2022-23 school year. He came from Tucson, where he taught at Amphitheater High School for four years.
“I started there as a freshman English teacher for two years, and then added the yearbook class during my third year,” Watson said. “In my final year at Amphi, I taught video productions, yearbook and photography.”
Using his background in video productions, Watson has been creating weekly video announcements for Benson Primary School that run every Monday. He selects a theme, comes up with a question to fit the theme and then features teachers and students in the video. To date, he has produced 26 videos, and the school loves them.
Benson Primary School Principal Jomel Jansson spoke of Watson’s contributions to the school, describing him as a natural leader who builds positive relationships with staff, students and parents. Jansson also mentioned Watson’s popular videos.
“He creates weekly video announcements that include students and staff that are shared every Monday,” she said. “He brought this to our school and it’s been a positive addition that everyone enjoys and looks forward to.”
Fifth-grade teacher Margie Lane praised Watson’s open door policy and the great way he works with teachers, staff and kids.
“He's wonderful to work with, and the students really like him. His weekly video announcements are such a great addition to our school,” she said. “He recognizes students and staff through video segments that he records and includes in the announcements. They’re really well done and are a big hit at our school.”
Born and raised in the small town of Joseph, Oregon, Watson attended Western New Mexico University in Silver City, where he received a bachelor of science degree in secondary education with an endorsement in language arts.
He earned his masters in educational leadership through Western New Mexico University online.
After receiving his degree in education, Watson and his wife, Diedre, who is a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Benson Middle School, taught at Craig, Colorado, for three years. Wanting to escape Colorado’s frigid winters, they found teaching positions in Tucson then relocated to Benson after four years.
While he enjoys teaching, Watson decided he wanted to become an administrator.
"I wanted to build relationships through an entire school, not just with the kids who came through my classroom," he said. "That’s why I wanted to be an administrator.”
Watson said the move into an administrative position has been special.
“This is my first year as an administrator, and it's been a rewarding experience," he said. "Benson school district is phenomenal. I don’t see myself anywhere else.
"This is my first time working directly with elementary-age students, so there is a bit of a learning curve. Kids at this age are so enjoyable to work with. We’ve got exceptional teachers and staff at this school, and a great educational environment.”
Watson’s willingness “to go above and beyond” through his open door policy, ability to work well with teachers and staff and for creating videos, are some of the reasons teachers and staff will be recognizing him throughout National Assistant Principals Week.
Forrest and Diedre Watson have three children enrolled in Benson Unified School District and are pleased to be raising their family in a small community with a quality school system.
"Our decision to come to Benson has been a good move for us," Forrest Watson said. "The community is supportive of education and we have a great school system here."