This may be his first year as a school administrator, but Benson Primary School Assistant Principal Forrest Watson is already making lasting impressions on students and staff.

Wanting to honor Watson for the positive contributions he brings to the school, teachers and staff members are recognizing him during National Assistant Principals week, which started Monday and runs through Friday.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?