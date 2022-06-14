With summer in full swing, parents are faced with finding ways to keep kids active and occupied.
The city of Benson is announcing a number of children-oriented activities through June, in addition to activities at Kartchner Caverns and Benson's annual Fourth of July celebration.
Kartchner Caverns State Park, located at 2980 State Route 90, explores wildlife in the park every Tuesday 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The city of Benson is hosting readings in the large ramada at Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St., every Thursday at 10 a.m. through June 23.
June summer camps are $10 each and include the following: wrestling camp, baseball camp, softball camp, volleyball camp, candle/resin making; cooking; and Benson youth tracking and survival safety.
June 17 features family night at the city pool 6-9 p.m. This neon-themed night includes glow sticks and bracelets, raffle prizes and music. Cost is the general pool admission of $1.25 for everyone 13 and older and $.50 for kids 12 and younger. The pool is located at 705 W. Union St., Benson.
On the evening of June 18 families are invited to Lions Park for the movie “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” complete with free popcorn, soda and water while supplies last. There will also be a food truck at the city softball field with items for sale.
On June 25 it's "dive-in" movie time at the city pool featuring “Encanto.” Gates open at 7 p.m., with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to arrive early, as capacity is 100.
Benson’s annual Fourth of July celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. with a parade, followed by a full schedule of activities at Lions Park. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 p.m.
For information about the city-sponsored activities, go to www.cityofbenson.com under “City Events.”