Wearing a prisoner-of-war cap loaded with pins honoring his 29 years of military service, including World War II and the Korean War, Paul Kerchum delivered an inspiring keynote address at Benson’s Memorial Day ceremony.
“I plan to keep doing this for as long as I’m able,” said the 102-year-old Bataan Death March survivor. “I want to share my story with everyone who is interested in hearing it so we never forget the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes.”
From a proclamation read by Mayor Joe Konrad to a poem read by American Legion Auxiliary Pastor Audrey Palma, the message of remembering fallen comrades resonated throughout the ceremony.
Kerchum is one of a handful of Bataan Death March survivors still alive. He started his military career at 17 after joining the U.S. Army in 1938 during the Great Depression.
“When I first joined, I was in E Company, 27th Infantry and served in Hawaii, then re-enlisted as a member of the B Company, 31st Infantry Regiment and served in the Philippines from 1940 to 1945.”
Kerchum survived what became known as the Bataan Death March, which he describes as one of history’s greatest war atrocities. He spent 3½ years as a prisoner of war in labor camps in the Philippeans, Taiwan and Japan under the Japanese Army.
While addressing the Memorial Day crowd, Kerchum recounts his prisoner of war experiences from memory, down to the dates that he was moved from one camp to another.
Kerchum is one of the Bataan survivors honored at the Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico every year.
“I think the memorial march serves as a powerful commemoration to all the men who marched that grueling 68 miles from Mariveles to the San Fernando railhead in sweltering heat with very little water,” he said. “Hundreds of men died on that hot, dusty road.”
When the war ended in 1945, Kerchum left the Army and enlisted in what was then the U.S. Army Air Corps, but is now the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the military after serving eight years in the Army and 21 in the Air Force.
At 102, he is an articulate, highly sought public speaker who presents at events throughout Southeastern Arizona on behalf of veterans everywhere.
Following his speech, Kerchum received a standing ovation as he was helped back to his seat from the podium.
“I’ve been coming to these Memorial Day services for several years now, and am always completely impressed when I hear him speak,” Gail Waltenburg said of Kerchum. “My brother died in Vietnam and this is my way of honoring him and all the veterans who have served our country. I think this is a really nice service and a wonderful way of remembering those who have died for our country.”
Benson VFW Post 6271 hosted the Memorial Day observance in Benson and also conducted two earlier ceremonies at Pomerene and St. David cemeteries. Each observance included a gun salute by the VFW honor guard and taps performed by Ernie Bernal and Marcus Tucker.
Lisi Harris sang the national anthem at the Benson commemoration, while VFW Post 6271 Vice Commander Derek Dion served as emcee.