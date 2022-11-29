Benson is ringing in the holiday season with a lineup of festive activities to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Christmas off Main celebration at Apache Park, 150 W. Sixth St., on Saturday. Festivities include live entertainment, food and craft vendors from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Also on Saturday the community is invited to the city of Benson’s annual Festival of Light parade and tree lighting ceremony. With its “Magic of Christmas” theme, the parade starts at 6 p.m. at Union and Patagonia and travels north to Fifth Street, east to San Pedro and south to Seventh. Judging and announcements of the first-, second- and third-place winners will be held at City Hall followed by the annual tree lighting ceremony. Activities at city hall include entertainment by Legacy Performing Arts, free hot chocolate and cookies and a visit with Santa. Win prizes by donating non-perishable items for the Benson Food Bank.
A Benson Shop With a Cop event is happening on Dec. 10 at the Benson Walmart. About 44 children from kindergarten through eighth grade will be partnered with a law enforcement officer and treated to a shopping spree at Walmart. Shop With a Cop, or SWAC, is a national program that gives children positive experiences with members of law enforcement through a holiday shopping activity.
Be sure to enjoy the Christmas lights at Kartchner Vistas in Benson, located at State Route 90 and Barrel Cactus Ridge, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 17. The event includes live entertainment, food and vendors. Visit Santa at his workshop. Canned food donations in support of the Benson Food Bank are appreciated. The event is organized as a fundraiser for Our Amazing Owen, a local charity that supports children and families with pediatric cancer.
