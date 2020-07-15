BENSON — When it comes to honoring veterans, Benson rocks!
For the past year, a group of women who have dubbed themselves the “WWW Ladies of CT RV Park” have been painting rocks to be given to veterans as a token of thanks for their service.
To date, they’ve painted nearly 700 rocks and are well on their way to hitting a goal of 1,000.
“We’re giving them to the Benson Chamber of Commerce so they can be handed out to veterans when the Vietnam Traveling Wall comes to town for a big event on Sept. 19,” said Lillie Bueckers, a CT RV Resort resident who started painting rocks for the event in June 2019.
“The wall was supposed to be coming here in June of 2020, but it was pushed back to September because of COVID,” Bueckers said.
When the women started their rock painting project a little over a year ago, there were 25 of of them working on it. Since then, some of the snowbirds have left the park, and some women are laying low because of COVID concerns.
Armed with paints, brushes and plenty of rocks, four ladies gathered at the park’s Crow’s Nest community room on Tuesday where they resumed painting. Along with Bueckers, they included Geri Robel, Michele Cais and Lynette Brimmer.
“Even though some of the women aren’t here with us, there are some who are continuing to paint at home and then drop the finished products off in a basket at my house,” Bueckers said.
The painted designs vary from patriotic themes, to animals, flowers, birds, smiling faces and much more.
“This is the first time I’ve ever painted rocks, and I didn’t realize how creative I could be,” said Brimmer, whose artistic specialty is crocheting. “This is a very different type of artwork for me, but I really enjoy doing it. With so many of us shut-in because of COVID, this gives us a way to do something for the community.”
Roble and Cais said they like the idea of honoring veterans, as well as having an opportunity to mingle with friends in small groups while COVID is still a problem.
The women meet for about 90 minutes twice a month.
“In that amount of time, we can get 60 rocks painted,” said Roble, adding, “I think we’ll easily meet the goal of 1,000 that we’ve set for ourselves.”