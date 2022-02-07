BENSON — Benson Primary School third-graders were visited by Rotarians and members of the Barrera family Friday for a special dictionary distribution project.
The dictionaries came through a collaborative effort between two rotary clubs — Benson Rotary and Kino Rotary of Tucson — working together to provide the school's three third-grade classes with dictionaries as part of an annual project aimed at promoting literacy.
This year, each dictionary carried an inscription honoring Nellie (Barrera) Woldorf, a 1971 Benson High School graduate who died last year. Members of the Barrera family, as well as Nellie’s husband, Richard Woldorf, visited the school to assist with the distribution effort and chat with students about her passion for reading and literacy.
Kino Rotary member Fil Barrera, one of Nellie’s brothers, was among six family members to participate in the project.
“Kino Rotary Club has supplied about 35,000 dictionaries over the last 10 or 11 years to about a dozen elementary schools in the Tucson and Sunnyside school districts,” Barrera said. “As a community service group, we help families throughout Tucson with items like food, diapers and backpacks. The dictionary project is part of rotary’s literacy program, and there are times when we partner with different rotaries on projects, so today (Friday) we’re here to help Benson Rotary with their dictionary distribution.”
Longtime Benson Rotarian Mahlon MacKenzie said the dictionary project is designed to promote writing skills, active reading and creative thinkers.
“By providing students with their own personal dictionary, we’re giving them an educational tool they can keep throughout school,” he said. “Benson Rotary has been doing this since 2005, and the students are always thrilled to get a dictionary.”
After receiving her dictionary, third-grader Kaydence Ware was busy pursuing through different sections, zeroing-in on the sign language page.
“I like this book because I can use it for reading, spelling and learning all different kinds of words,” she said. “I want to learn sign language because then I can talk to other kids who can’t hear my words.”
While watching her students’ excitement as they thumbed through the dictionaries, Mary Ebert praised the distribution program as “wonderful.”
“They’re loaded with information,” she said. "They have maps, charts and diagrams the kids can use while researching projects, and they’re a great resource for pulling students off technology so they look things up the old-fashioned way,” she said. “I think this is a wonderful program. My students are always excited about receiving their very own dictionary.”
Eighty-five Benson third-grade students received a dictionary on Friday. Benson Rotarians also will be providing St. David and Pomerene students with dictionaries, bringing the total distribution number to about 130.
Benson Rotary Club President Jason Zibart, School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen and Primary School Principal Jomel Jansson were on hand to help with the project. In addition to Fil Barrera, other family members that assisted with the distribution included Woldorf of Tucson, brothers Dan and Rudy Barrera and Rudy’s wife, Chrissy Barrera. Another brother, Jimmie Barrera, lives in New Mexico and was not able to attend Friday’s distribution.
Six members of the Barrera family graduated from Benson High School between 1969 through 1977.
“Barrera family members are Benson Bobcats through and through,” said Mike Barrera, who attended college at Northern Arizona University and taught school for the Phoenix Unified School District for 40 years. “Along with being a lifelong Benson Bobcat, Nellie was a big supporter of literacy and community service projects. We're deeply grateful that the dictionaries are dedicated in her honor.”