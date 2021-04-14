BENSON — Benson Unified School District (BUSD) bus driver Benjamin Rumbo was arrested by FBI agents Thursday, authorities said.
While BUSD officials would not confirm the nature of the allegations, Rumbo was placed on administrative leave last week immediately following the arrest, pending BUSD Governing Board action.
He was terminated Monday.
In a letter sent to BUSD families on Thursday, District Superintendent Micah Mortensen advised parents that “a district bus driver has been arrested for alleged unlawful conduct.”
Benson Police Chief Paul Moncada said that Benson PD assisted the FBI with its execution of a search warrant relating to the case, but had “no other information relating to the case against the bus driver who was arrested by the FBI.”
However, Moncada did provide the following comment through an emailed statement, “Even though no local child was known to be a victim in this case, we supported the school informing parents of the situation involving the bus driver in hopes that parents would have conversations with their children about the situation.”
In his letter to school district parents, Mortensen wrote, “Based upon the information known to date, the employee’s conduct did not involve any health or safety threats to any student within the district. The district is cooperating with law enforcement authorities.”
BUSD Attorney Cathleen Dooley sent the following emailed statement regarding the case.
“Benson Unified School District became aware that Mr. Rumbo failed to immediately notify his supervisor that he had been arrested on April 8, 2021 for a non-appealable offense listed in A.R.S. 41-1758.03(C). Such failure is cause of immediate termination and, therefore, the (BUSD) Governing Board terminated Mr. Rumbo’s employment as a bus driver at its meeting on April 12, 2021.”
A call has been placed to the FBI office in Phoenix, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.