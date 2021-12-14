BENSON — The city of Benson is seeking a qualified person to fill a council vacancy left by former councilman Lupe Diaz.
Benson City Manager Vicki Vivian described the appointment process and candidate qualifications to council members during Monday’s council meeting.
“To be considered for the appointment for the vacant council position, each applicant must satisfy the eligibility requirements of Arizona Revised Statutes 9-232A, complete an affidavit of qualification and an application,” Vivian said.
Both forms can be obtained and filed at the City Clerk’s office. Interested applicants can also obtain the forms by calling 520-586-2245 or 520-720-6331 or by going to the city’s website, www.cityofbenson.com. The application submission deadline is 4 p.m. Jan. 6. City council will be holding a Jan. 3 work session to interview applicants for the council seat. At the Jan. 10 regularly scheduled meeting, council will vote on a new member to fill the vacant position.
Diaz resigned from his council position after he was appointed to fill State Rep. Becky Nutt’s seat, who resigned in October. Nutt had served the state legislature since 2017, representing Legislative District 14.
“I was sworn-in on Nov. 23, and the day I took the oath of office, I resigned from the City Council,” said Diaz, who plans to run for the representative position in November’s election. “I’m currently campaigning for the position by making public appearances and collecting signatures.”
Diaz said he decided to serve on the state legislature because of concerns that he has at the state level.
“I’m concerned about the impacts that COVID has caused for our economy and about the vaccination mandates,” he said. “The border issue is another big concern of mine. I’m also concerned about the direction public education is headed.”
Diaz said he supports school choice and feels strongly that there’s a place in the education system for charter, private and christian schools.
Since starting office in November, Diaz has been assigned to the state Ways and Means Committee, the Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee and the Education Committee.
“I look forward to representing the people of Legislative District 14 and giving Southeastern Arizona a stronger voice at the state level,” said Diaz.
In other business
Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler will be applying for an Assistance to Firefighters grant from FEMA, to be used to purchase new breathing apparatuses. The regional grant will provide the equipment for the Benson, Pomerene, St. David and Mescal fire departments. The award is $848,534 and requires a 5% match, with all four departments contributing toward the match. The 5% match the departments will be splitting up is $42,426. Each department’s amount is different, depending on how many of the apparatuses they will be receiving. Benson’s share is $16,683.
Spangler noted that this is the third or fourth time the Benson Fire Department has applied for the grant, and there’s no guarantee Benson will be awarded the funds.
“It’s very competitive, and we’re competing with big departments like Tucson, Phoenix, Chandler and Tempe and New York City,” he said. Council members approved moving forward with the application submission.
Council also approved the authorization of Armstrong Consulting, Inc. to conduct design and construction services for Benson Municipal Airport to replace the existing runway lighting with LED lighting.
In her city manager’s report, Vivian reminded council that city offices will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24 for Christmas and on Dec. 30 and 31 for the New Year's holiday.
Vivian also told the community about an upcoming “A Kartchner Wonderland” event at Kartchner Vistas, located west of State Route 90 on Kartchner Trail. The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 and features a spectacular Christmas light display, live music, food, hot chocolate and a visit to Santa’s workshop.
“This event will be in honor of Chase Manzo, and we will be fundraising for Our Amazing Owen, a local charity that supports children and families that have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer,” Vivan read. “There will be raffles and games to help raise these funds.”
Manzo, 13, a Benson youth football player, died of cancer Oct. 31.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.