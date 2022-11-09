When the Arizona Department of Education released its school letter grades recently, some rural Cochise County districts showed positive results.
Benson Unified School District earned “A” ratings for its primary, middle and high schools, as well as the Benson digital learning center, while the district’s digital online center received a B, said Benson Superintendent Micah Mortensen.
“I am so proud of our school district and entire team,” Mortensen said. “That includes our teachers, support staff, students, parents and community at large. It takes a great community to have great schools and this is a full team effort.”
Mortensen said that while he’s proud of the district’s teachers, he wanted to remind the community that the “A” scores are because of the entire staff — including bus drivers, custodians, kitchen staff and every person who works for Benson schools.
“They all have a role in this great success story for our students,” he said. “All of our traditional schools received an A, and I couldn’t be prouder. I want to thank each and every one of you for your commitment to our students, to our parents, to our community, and to each other. Together, we did this!”
At St. David Unified School District, the high school received an “A” score, while the elementary school received a B, according to District Superintendent Kyle Hart.
“St. David High School received an “A” and it was the highest-rated high school in Cochise County,” he said. “I’m very proud of our teachers, staff and students and the fantastic partnership we have with our parents. These partnerships are what keep us on a successful academic track.”
