From left, city of Benson finance department employees Melissa Tibbitts, Julie Scheid, Evelyn Tinsley and Michelle Ziatz took a step back into the '70s Friday for an office Halloween celebration. Dressed as a peace-loving flower child, Ziatz won the costume contest.
From left, city of Benson finance department employees Melissa Tibbitts, Julie Scheid, Evelyn Tinsley and Michelle Ziatz took a step back into the '70s Friday for an office Halloween celebration. Dressed as a peace-loving flower child, Ziatz won the costume contest.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Every Halloween, Benson City Hall employees dress up for Halloween.
This year, the finance department adopted a '70s theme by adoring the office with disco paraphernalia while the department's employees dressed up in costumes from that era.
Michelle Ziatz, with her peace signs, headband and flower-child attire, won this year's costume contest.
Meanwhile, just down the walkway, the city’s administrative team of City Manager Vicki Vivian, Deputy Clerk Denise Tapia and Vicki Hake stepped back into the '50s, complete with poodle skirts, saddle shoes and an old-time jukebox.
“We have a lot of fun doing this every year,” Vivian said. “We also had a pumpkin carving contest. Judy Perry from our parks and recreation department was this year’s winner.”
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone