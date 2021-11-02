BENSON — Every Halloween, Benson City Hall employees dress up for Halloween.

This year, the finance department adopted a '70s theme by adoring the office with disco paraphernalia while the department's employees dressed up in costumes from that era.

Michelle Ziatz, with her peace signs, headband and flower-child attire, won this year's costume contest.

Meanwhile, just down the walkway, the city’s administrative team of City Manager Vicki Vivian, Deputy Clerk Denise Tapia and Vicki Hake stepped back into the '50s, complete with poodle skirts, saddle shoes and an old-time jukebox.

“We have a lot of fun doing this every year,” Vivian said. “We also had a pumpkin carving contest. Judy Perry from our parks and recreation department was this year’s winner.”

