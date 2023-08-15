BENSON — Renaming Benson Municipal Airport to honor the legacy of Paul Kerchum topped the agenda at the Benson City Council regular meeting on Aug. 14.

After opening ceremonies consisting of roll call, a call to order and pledge of allegiance, the meeting began with two proclamations.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?