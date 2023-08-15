BENSON — Renaming Benson Municipal Airport to honor the legacy of Paul Kerchum topped the agenda at the Benson City Council regular meeting on Aug. 14.
After opening ceremonies consisting of roll call, a call to order and pledge of allegiance, the meeting began with two proclamations.
A proclamation by the mayor and council declaring August 2023 as “General Aviation Appreciation Month” was made, followed by another proclamation declaring the first Monday in September as “Labor Day.”
During the call-to-the public, a representative from VFW Auxiliary Post 6271 spoke in support of having Air Force Chief Master Sgt. and Bataan Death March survivor Paul Kerchum being honored by renaming Benson Airport.
The council moved on to section one of new business, starting with the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, and then discussed the procurement of a salt chlorine generator, chemical control, and injection equipment from Leslie’s Swimming Pool Supplies for $33,572.
The procurement of construction services for landscaping of the new City Hall Annex from Grasshopper Landscaping & Maintenance will cost $56,347 for landscaping and up to $6,000 will go to installing the irrigation system.
Ordinance 622-A to change Section 13 of the city’s Zoning Regulations from Chapter 6, “Animal Control” to “Keeping of Livestock and Pets,” was approved.
Resolution 27-2023 was discussed and passed, a request for approving a special event liquor license for Serving Smiles LLC for March 15, 16 and 17, 2024, at 4Evr Ranch and Equestrian Center at 714 N. Madison St.
The recommendation to rename the Benson Municipal Airport to honor the legacy of Kerchum was passed as resolution 23-2023.
The police department’s request of eight Eagle 3 Dual KA Band Radars and eight Eagle 3 Insulated Heat Shields (CPI PD 24-3) from Arizona Law Enforcement Radar Technology in an amount of $22,847 was approved, as well as an Enterprise vehicle lease for one K9 Tahoe and one Police Interceptor Tahoe (CIP PD 22-10 and CIP PD 23-11).
Resolution 28-2023, adopting bylaws for the Benson Transportation Advisory Committee, including revising committee member terms and appointment procedures, and revising the duties and purpose of the committee was passed.
A discussion regarding a Professional Services Agreement with Armstrong Consultants Inc. for consulting planning services at the airport was conducted by Bradley Hamilton, the city’s Public Works director and city engineer and was approved.
Discussion regarding the process of the city manager’s evaluation took place with Vicki Vivian, city manager/city clerk, explaining how the evaluation worked.
She explained the council will use a Government Relations System to evaluate her performance and the results will be discussed at the Sept. 11 council meeting.
“GRS outlines the expectations the council has for the organization, for the management, and for the council," Vivian explained. "Once council adopts GRS, a process for the city manager's evaluation and an evaluation form that utilizes the GRS components are presented to council for your use in evaluating the city manager.”
“I don’t like the process of this,” Councilmember Toney D. King Sr. said. He said he preferred the process “be a separate session,” evaluation rather than a public meeting.
He warned that city politics have been terse in the past and said, “Please consider this instead of having it a public meeting, having a separate session where we could go and say how we feel.
“Not down trying to hide it from the public, it's just that I’ve seen it in the past, and I go way back. It’s very dangerous what we’re doing here."
"An employee can request an executive session if they like. I trust her judgment on this one, I think we should leave it up to her,” Councilmember Seth Judd responded, although acknowledging things can get testy at public meetings.
Megan Moreno, the city’s finance director, discussed and presented a report on city finances as of June 30, taking questions on aspects of the report.