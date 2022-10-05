The Butterfield Stage Days Parade will be winding its way through Benson Saturday morning, delighting spectators with its usual fanfare and colorful entries.

Hosted by the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce, the parade’s “Hero’s” theme celebrates all heroes, from hometown favorites to superheroes.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?