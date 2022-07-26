Purchase Access

BENSON — Benson Unified School District celebrated a smooth start to the 2022-23 school year, which started last Wednesday.

“We’ve had an amazing first day, with around 615 primary school Bobcat citizens enrolled,” said Jomel Jansson, Benson Primary School principal. “We held our ‘meet the staff’ event the evening before the first day, which gives parents an opportunity to meet their children’s teachers and see the classrooms. It’s a popular way to start the school year.”

