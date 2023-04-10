Autism

Bob Nilson, tourism supervisor for the Benson Visitor Center, along with employee Gay Spivey, left, and social media manager Kathy Lara, recently went through training and certification program to help better understand autistic individuals. The Benson Visitor Center is now designated a Certified Autism Center and is the only visitor center in Cochise County with the designation. 

As the parent of a son on the autism spectrum, Kathy Lara, the city of Benson Visitor Center social media manager, is proud of the fact that she and coworkers Bob Nilson and Gay Spivey went through a training and certification program to help better understand autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“We took a modular training course through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards and then tested for the certification in January,” Lara said. “We took the course and test online. In March we learned that all three of us passed the test, which means Benson Visitor Center has earned the designation of Certified Autism Center. As of now we’re the only visitor center in Cochise County with this designation.”

