Bob Nilson, tourism supervisor for the Benson Visitor Center, along with employee Gay Spivey, left, and social media manager Kathy Lara, recently went through training and certification program to help better understand autistic individuals. The Benson Visitor Center is now designated a Certified Autism Center and is the only visitor center in Cochise County with the designation.
As the parent of a son on the autism spectrum, Kathy Lara, the city of Benson Visitor Center social media manager, is proud of the fact that she and coworkers Bob Nilson and Gay Spivey went through a training and certification program to help better understand autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.
“We took a modular training course through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards and then tested for the certification in January,” Lara said. “We took the course and test online. In March we learned that all three of us passed the test, which means Benson Visitor Center has earned the designation of Certified Autism Center. As of now we’re the only visitor center in Cochise County with this designation.”
April is Autism Acceptance Month.
IBCCES training and certification programs provide staff with the tools and resources to help make the world a more accessible and inclusive place for autistic people.
Lara learned about the certification opportunity in 2019, but the Visitor Center did not have the funding to pay for the program at that time.
“It was $5,000 for us to do this, and as a small town visitor center, we just couldn’t afford it,” she said. “But at the last governor’s conference on tourism in 2022, the autism training program was offered in rural co-op advertising, which allowed the Arizona Office of Tourism to pay half of our cost. The AOT funding was enough for the Benson Visitor Center to afford the program.”
The staff’s certification will need to be renewed every two years.
“The autism spectrum community is trying to change the conversation when it comes to autism,” Lara said. “Along with educating the public, acceptance and inclusion are a big part of the process and we’re also working hard to remove all stigma associated with preconceived ideas about autism.”
According to IBCCES, one in 44 children are diagnosed with autism in the United States, and the demand for more trained and certified options is at an all-time high. Since many autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals find it challenging to visit new places, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for travel and recreation organizations.
“We saw a need to reach out and be a more inclusive visitor center to those on the autism spectrum,” said Nilson, the center’s tourism supervisor. “I’m pleased that we’ve gone through the certification training to help us understand some of the challenges autistic individuals face. It’s good for us to know what resources and options are available to help people with sensory sensitivities.”
For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for health care, education and corporate professionals worldwide. IBCCES is the only credentialing organization providing this type of certification. The program contains evidence-based training and includes the perspectives of autistic individuals. In addition to tools and resources such as onsite reviews and customized recommendations, its renewal requirements ensure the program has a long-term commitment with a lasting impact.
“We’re excited to work with the city of Benson Visitor Center so their team can provide positive interactions and accommodations for all visitors and residents,” said IBCCS Board Chairman Myron Pincomb. “Our programs and long-term support help organizations welcome all families and individuals so everyone can have peace of mind when visiting new places.”
IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met certified autism center requirements.
