The Benson Visitor Center was presented with a Best Tourism Partnership award July 11 at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism at La Posada Resort in Tucson.
Bob Nilson, the center’s tourism supervisor, and Kathy Lara, its social media manager, were presented the award for a Historic Highway 80 project they produced. Both wrote and were awarded grants that made the project possible.
"I wrote a $28,000 grant that we used to produce and distribute 100,000 brochures and maps, and paid for a half-page add in the American Road Magazine," Nilson said. "Kathy wrote the second grant, which was $73,000. It was used to produce a video of Highway 80 as it passes through Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas. We used the grant money to feature all the towns along the way."
The video, which showcases tourist attractions in all four towns, has 36,000 hits, and continues to gain more on a daily basis.
"We were selected for the 'Best Tourism Partnership' award because we chose to use our grant money to showcase all the towns along Highway 80 as it passes through Southeastern Arizona," Nilson said.
As the Visitor Center's social media manager, Lara said she was thrilled Benson received the award.
"We loved making the video and are so happy with how well it turned out," she said. "We hope it brings a lot of tourists to Cochise County's towns along Highway 80."
