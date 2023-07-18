Benson Visitor Center earns award

Benson Visitor Center Social Media Manager Kathy Lara and Tourism Supervisor Bob Nilson  show off their Governor's Tourism award for 'Best Tourism Partnership," presented to the city of Benson at an Arizona Office of Tourism conference on July 11. The visitor center was selected for its Historic Highway 80 video that showcases the highway's route through Benson, Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas, highlighting tourist attractions in all four towns.  

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

The Benson Visitor Center was presented with a Best Tourism Partnership award July 11 at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism at La Posada Resort in Tucson.

Bob Nilson, the center’s tourism supervisor, and Kathy Lara, its social media manager, were presented the award for a Historic Highway 80 project they produced. Both wrote and were awarded grants that made the project possible. 

