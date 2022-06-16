A Benson woman has been arrested for arson after being charged with setting fire to her home on 125 W. Second St. Monday evening.
Samantha Dawn Hemberger, 44, of Benson was arrested for arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage, endangerment, intimidating and stalking.
Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler reported the residence as a total loss, along with a vehicle parked near the structure.
“There were no injuries to either civilians or fire personnel, and we were able to keep a mobile home next to the residence from receiving any fire or smoke damage,” Spangler said.
Along with Benson and St. David fire departments, Mescal/J-Six and Pomerene Fire districts also responded. One person from Sundance Fire was also on scene noted Spangler, who thanked a number of agencies for responding, including Benson city utilities, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, HCI (HealthCare Innovations), Benson Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Public Safety.
The incident has been turned over to Benson PD for investigation, Spangler said.
Benson’s new Chief of Police Greg Volker said officers were dispatched and upon responding to the incident, a witness reported that an individual had left the scene.
“She (Hemberger) was the owner of the residence, and most of her property was in her vehicle. The evidence was pretty damaging,” Volker said. “She requested an attorney immediately after her arrest, so the incident is still under investigation. No other information is available at this time.”
Benson resident Jeff Cook, who lives one block from the fire, witnessed heavy smoke and significant damage to the residence.
“When I got there, sometime around 7:30 or 8 (p.m.) half of the building was a complete loss,” he said. “There were several emergency responders on scene as well as crews turning off the gas and electricity.”
Describing himself as “an animal lover,” Cook expressed concern about the welfare of three chickens and possibly other poultry that he said have been abandoned.
“It’s so hot right now, and I’m worried they don’t have access to water,” he said. “I’m going to try to find a way to set water out for them.”
Hemberger was arrested by Benson PD Monday evening and charged in state court Tuesday, Volker said.