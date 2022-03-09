BENSON — Classic Cars Off Main, an annual car show organized by nonprofit Benson Clean & Beautiful, is holding its annual car show 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 19 at Lions Park.
The show has expanded its classes and award offerings this year.
For the first time, motorcycles of all makes, models and years will be competing in the show. In addition, a new class has been included for imports. In addition to “Best in Show'' and “People’s Choice” awards, six awards will be presented in different classes, to include pre-1970 cars, post-1970 cars, imports, trucks, motorcycles and rat rods.
“Attendees vote for the People’s Choice award,” said Clean & Beautiful advisory board member Danna Judd. “The show is always a fun atmosphere and owners are happy to share information about their mint condition vehicles. Along with a fantastic collection of cars, there will be music, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing to benefit local charities.”
Billed as a fun, family-friendly event, this year’s show is expected to draw more entries than in the past and a number of vendors.
“We want to thank all the local businesses that are sponsoring our event and providing raffle prizes,” said Cindy Allen, Benson Clean & Beautiful president. “We’re getting tremendous support from car clubs and local car enthusiasts. With the additional classes, we're hoping this will be one of our biggest car shows yet. So bring the kids, come on out and have fun at our annual show."