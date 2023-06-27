Benson’s hometown Independence Day celebration kicks off with a 9 a.m. parade, followed by a daylong lineup of activities at Lions Park and a spectacular fireworks display as the celebration’s grand finale.
The city’s annual Fourth of July parade is believed to be the oldest in the state. With this year’s “Red, White and Blue” theme, the parade’s five categories include floats, equestrian groups, motorized vehicles, marching/walking and performance. Mike McCune is the parade’s emcee and judges are Sepp Sprietzma, Julia Strange and Micah Mortensen.
“Lisi Marsteller will start our July Fourth celebration by singing the national anthem prior to the parade,” said Dorothy Moncada, director of Benson Parks and Recreation Department. “She’ll be returning before the fireworks show at 8:30 to sing the anthem for a second time.”
The Rev. Kirk Sorensen with First Assembly of God will serve as the parade grand marshal.
“As of now (Monday) we have around 50 parade entries, which is close to what we typically have,” Moncada said. “I’m really excited about another colorful Benson July Fourth parade for our community's enjoyment,” she added.
Immediately following the parade, the crowd shifts to Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St., where an annual water fight between local fire departments starts the event lineup. The popular water fights, scheduled to start around 10 a.m., have become a favorite Benson July 4 tradition, always drawing a crowd of cheering spectators. Children wear swimsuits and enjoy a cool soaking from the spray of water hoses as firefighters face off in an intense battle, the top team walking away with a trophy.
DJ Ryan Johnson of Motion Music Entertainment will keep activities in the park moving along with an entertainment lineup that includes:
The Freddy Martinez Band from 11:45 to 12:45.
Social Distance Band from 2 to 4 p.m.
Benson High School Spirit cheer line performing from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Mariachi Alegre Band from 5:45 to 7 p.m.
Benson Alumni Band from 7:15 to 8 p.m.
The grand finale fireworks show starts around 8:30 p.m. with the display ending around 9.
McCune will play music to go with the show, with music continuing until 10 pm.
“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a fun, traditional Benson Fourth of July,” Moncada said. “From the parade, to the water fights and entertainment, to the vendors in the park and fireworks show, we’re going to have a great lineup for families.”
