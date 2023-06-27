Benson’s hometown Independence Day celebration kicks off with a 9 a.m. parade, followed by a daylong lineup of activities at Lions Park and a spectacular fireworks display as the celebration’s grand finale.

The city’s annual Fourth of July parade is believed to be the oldest in the state. With this year’s “Red, White and Blue” theme, the parade’s five categories include floats, equestrian groups, motorized vehicles, marching/walking and performance. Mike McCune is the parade’s emcee and judges are Sepp Sprietzma, Julia Strange and Micah Mortensen.

