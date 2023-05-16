BENSON — City employees are looking forward to moving out of their existing City Hall offices into a completely renovated 3,500-square-foot modular building.

While the future Benson City Hall Annex hit a few delays because of supply chain snags and construction crew shortages, Brad Hamilton, Benson’s public works director and city engineer, hopes the building and site work will be completed in three to six months.

