Seven years ago, Elton Bowman and Pam Masters co-founded Brighten the Path, a citywide all-volunteer cleanup project aimed at keeping Benson litter free.
After organizing ongoing trash pickup efforts for seven years, Masters and Bowman are retiring.
“Our hope is that we can find other people interested in taking this over,” Bowman said during the project’s 2023 spring cleanup on Saturday. “The City of Benson may be contracting a street sweeper to keep the streets cleaned up, so today (Saturday) we’re focusing on alleyways.”
Twenty-two volunteers gathered at Lions Park for a quick organizational meeting early Saturday morning before going to designated alleys to pick-up, bag and dispose of garbage and large items.
“We had four pickups with trailers and cleaned out a hoarder’s stash for a combined total of more than 4,000 pounds of trash and miscellaneous large items,” Masters said on Sunday. “This is the last clean-up event that will be organized by Elton (Bowman) and me. We are looking for a group, or individual, or couple to take over this worthwhile project.”
Masters and Bowman plan to volunteer as helpers, but want someone to do the planning and organization of future cleanup events.
At a January Benson city council meeting, Bowman requested support from the city, citing a number of recommendations he felt would help Brighten the Path maintain a cleaner Benson.
He told council members that he would like the city to help with ongoing activities by providing a street sweeping program, signage stating that littering is illegal and organizing more large-item pickups to deal with discarded appliances and mattresses, often found in alleyways. Bowman also wants the local police department to enforce littering laws.
“Taking these steps would go a long way in keeping Benson litter free and more attractive,” he said.
Benson resident Katie Howard was one of the volunteers cleaning up a particularly bad alley on Saturday. "Elton and Pam organize multiple cleanups all over Benson every single year," she said. "They work so hard doing this and their efforts have made such a difference for the community. I hope they can find someone to come on board as an organizer to continue the cleanup efforts."
For information, call Masters at 520-686-1267 or Bowman at 520-686-3543.
