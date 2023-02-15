Elton Bowman

Elton Bowman, co-founder of Brighten the Path, an all-volunteer cleanup program that strives to keep Benson litter free, responds to a text message at a January Benson City Council meeting. 

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

BENSON — Elton Bowman, co-founder of Brighten the Path — an all-volunteer, community-wide Benson cleanup project — has decided to put future cleanup activities on hold until he receives the support he is requesting from the city of Benson.

While addressing council members at a January meeting, Bowman provided a description of Brighten the Path’s accomplishments since he and his partner, Pam Masters, started the project six years ago. He told council members that he would like the city to help with ongoing cleanup activities by providing a street sweeping program, signage stating that littering is illegal and organizing more large-item pickups. He also wants the local police department to enforce littering laws. Bowman believes these steps will go a long way in keeping Benson litter free and more attractive.

