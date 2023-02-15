BENSON — Elton Bowman, co-founder of Brighten the Path — an all-volunteer, community-wide Benson cleanup project — has decided to put future cleanup activities on hold until he receives the support he is requesting from the city of Benson.
While addressing council members at a January meeting, Bowman provided a description of Brighten the Path’s accomplishments since he and his partner, Pam Masters, started the project six years ago. He told council members that he would like the city to help with ongoing cleanup activities by providing a street sweeping program, signage stating that littering is illegal and organizing more large-item pickups. He also wants the local police department to enforce littering laws. Bowman believes these steps will go a long way in keeping Benson litter free and more attractive.
While Bowman is requesting the support, he also is quick to credit city officials for providing equipment, miscellaneous supplies and water during the group’s cleanup activities.
“The city has been very responsive in that respect,” Bowman said. “We have cleaned the streets and alleys for six years now, and we want the city’s help by taking this to the next level. It’s time for them take a stronger stance in keeping Benson looking good.”
Currently, Brighten the Path organizes a large-scale cleanup sweep every spring and fall. There also are smaller groups in place — Adopt-a-Spot and the Benson Alley Kats — that keep specific areas litter free throughout the year between the two community-wide sweeps.
Through Adopt-a-Spot, a takeoff of Adopt-a-Highway, people sign up for a specific area and work at keeping it litter free.
The Benson Alley Kats project is designed for large items in alleyways.
“The Alley Kats cleanup is for areas that no one has adopted, but would be willing to watch for big trash items like mattresses or appliances that have been dumped in alleys,” Masters said. “When these items are spotted, they can contact Elton (Bowman) and he’ll help get the items loaded and transported to the transfer station.”
The various cleanup activities have gained momentum through the years, with the citywide projects drawing larger numbers of people each time they’re organized.
“During our recent citywide sweeps, more than 80 people volunteered to help, far more than we had when we first started doing this,” said Bowman. “I think it’s because people see the difference we’re making, and want to be a part of something really positive for the community.”
While Bowman is still waiting to hear from the city regarding his latest request, he says he’s optimistic the city will continue to step forward and help with the projects.
“When we join forces, we can clean the city like it has never been cleaned before,” he said. “But until that happens, we’re suspending our big cleanup projects.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone