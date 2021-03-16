BENSON — Wanting to bring smiles to clients’ faces, ApexNetwork Physical Therapy in Benson decided to go green for St. Patrick’s Day.
The clinic’s owner and physical therapist, Andrew Milligan, is donning kilts in honor of his Irish heritage, while the facility’s other employees are wearing green.
With the COVID pandemic now more than a year old, many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country, particularly parades in large cities, have been canceled for the second straight year.
Milligan, who wore kilts to work last year, said that sporting the Irish-themed garb made his patients smile, while creating a happy and inviting atmosphere at the clinic.
“The circumstances for most patients involved with rehab are difficult and uncomfortable,” Milligan said. “Anything we can do to bring a little fun, entertainment and laughter into the process is good medicine.”
Michelle Milligan, Andrew’s niece, is the facility’s secretary. She said patients really enjoy seeing the staff dressed up for different occasions.
“They especially enjoy seeing Andy (Milligan) in his kilts,” she said. “It’s fun doing things like this as a group because of how the patients react when they see us.”
In the following Q&A, Andrew Milligan responds to questions about his Irish heritage.
Herald/Review: Along with wearing kilts on St. Patrick’s Day, are there other Irish traditions that you follow, such as participating in parades?
Milligan: No. However, we do something similar for other holidays and special occasions. We really enjoy bringing fun into the rehabilitation experience.”
H/R: Was corned beef cabbage ever a traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal in your home while growing up? If so, do you have a favorite recipe you might want to share with our readers?
Milligan: No and no.
H/R: Have you ever visited Ireland?
Milligan: No, I have not had the opportunity, with the exception of landing at the airport when traveling to Iraq with the U.S. Army. What I could see from the tarmac and through the windows was beautiful and very green. My older brother, Richard, has been to Ireland several times. I look forward to visiting the country one day.
H/R: Is there anything you would like to add about your Irish heritage and what it means to you?
Milligan: When I was young, my grandmother always said we were like Heinz 57 (ketchup), because we contained a lot of ingredients. She was born in New York, but her parents immigrated to the U.S. Her father was from Hungary and her mother was from Austria.
My Irish heritage comes from my father’s side of the family. My paternal second grandparents were both from Northern Ireland and immigrated to the US in 1852. Another second great grandfather on my father’s side of the family was from Prussia, Germany.
So, it turns out my grandmother was right about a lot of ingredients. I am very proud of all my family’s history and heritage.
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy employees wish everyone a very Happy St. Patrick's Day.