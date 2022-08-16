Purchase Access

BENSON — A new Burger King under construction at 891 W. Fourth St. in Benson is expected to open in about two weeks, according to Bill Singer, the project’s vice president of operations.

“We broke ground back in November of last year and because of COVID, we had a few challenges,” Singer said. “But now we’re moving along well and look forward to opening in the next couple of weeks.”

