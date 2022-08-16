BENSON — A new Burger King under construction at 891 W. Fourth St. in Benson is expected to open in about two weeks, according to Bill Singer, the project’s vice president of operations.
“We broke ground back in November of last year and because of COVID, we had a few challenges,” Singer said. “But now we’re moving along well and look forward to opening in the next couple of weeks.”
The bigger than 3,000-square-foot building features an indoor play area for kids and will seat about 100 guests.
“We’re excited about this location and we’re excited about being back in Benson,” noted Singer, who mentioned a previous Burger King that had closed around 20 years ago.
The new restaurant is owned by Mike Laird, a Burger King Corp. franchisee and Iraqi Freedom combat veteran.
“It’s so interesting to see how much this town is changing and growing,” Singer said. “We’re hoping to appeal to a wide demographic and are happy to be here and look forward to joining the community.”
City engineer Brad Hamilton has been working closely with the project’s design engineer throughout construction.
“This is great for Benson,” he said. “They had to put the project on hold temporarily because of COVID issues and supply chain issues, but now they’re on track again and have been able to move construction along. Back when restaurants were closing and limiting seating, they were concerned about how COVID might impact operations in the future, but COVID has quieted down in recent months and it doesn't appear there will be a problem.”
The Burger King marks the second fast food restaurant to open in Benson this summer. On July 20, a Jack in the Box opened at the corner of Ocotillo and Fourth streets.
“These new businesses coming into town and providing job opportunities for our community are good for the local economy,” city councilwoman Barbara Nunn said at a recent council meeting. “With inflation and the tough economic times we’re having, any business is good for Benson.”