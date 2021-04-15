BENSON — A Benson Unified School District bus driver was arrested by FBI agents last week for distribution of child pornography, a Level 4 offense, according to officials and the case summary.
“Benjamin Rumbo was arrested without incident on April 8 in Benson,” FBI Public Affairs Specialist Brooke Brennan said through an email.
He is being held in a federal prison and is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday at 2:15 p.m.
While BUSD officials would not confirm the child pornography allegations, Rumbo was placed on administrative leave immediately following the arrest, pending BUSD Governing Board action.
He was terminated Monday.
In a letter sent to BUSD families last Thursday, School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen advised parents that “a district bus driver has been arrested for alleged unlawful conduct. Based upon the information known to date, the employee’s conduct did not involve any health or safety threats to any student within the district. The district is cooperating with law enforcement authorities.”
The Benson Police department assisted the FBI with its execution of a search warrant relating to the case, but had no other information, Police Chief Paul Moncada said.
“Even though no local child was known to be a victim in this case, we supported the school informing parents of the situation involving the bus driver in hopes that parents would have conversations with their children about the situation,” Moncada said through an emailed statement.
BUSD Attorney Cathleen Dooley sent the following emailed statement regarding the case:
“Benson Unified School District became aware that Mr. Rumbo failed to immediately notify his supervisor that he had been arrested on April 8, 2021 for a non-appealable offense listed in A.R.S. 41-1758.03(C). Such failure is cause of immediate termination and, therefore, the (BUSD) Governing Board terminated Mr. Rumbo’s employment as a bus driver at its meeting on April 12, 2021.”